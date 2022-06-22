ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate change leads to extreme weather for most Floridians, new study finds

By WMFE

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study shows that the vast majority of Floridians have experienced extreme weather events associated with climate change, like hurricanes, hot weather and flooding. It also shows that more Floridians want...



Oppressive heat and strong storms in the forecast today

Excessive heat and strong thunderstorms are in the forecast for many Floridians this afternoon. As of Friday morning, Heat Advisories had been issued across most of the Sunshine State, from the Panhandle to Central and South Florida. In these locations, afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s. Humidity levels are expected to rise over the region, and this will cause heat index values to range between 10 and 15 degrees above actual temperatures. For several hours this afternoon, “feels like” temperatures could hover near 110 degrees. Along the Nature Coast, heat index values could reach 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Franklin County to Levy County.
