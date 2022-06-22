Climate change leads to extreme weather for most Floridians, new study finds

Excessive heat and strong thunderstorms are in the forecast for many Floridians this afternoon. As of Friday morning, Heat Advisories had been issued across most of the Sunshine State, from the Panhandle to Central and South Florida. In these locations, afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s. Humidity levels are expected to rise over the region, and this will cause heat index values to range between 10 and 15 degrees above actual temperatures. For several hours this afternoon, “feels like” temperatures could hover near 110 degrees. Along the Nature Coast, heat index values could reach 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Franklin County to Levy County.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO