Kelly's office later described Johnson's claims as "patently false." What happened: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is now contending a slate of alternate, Trump-friendly electors from Wisconsin and Michigan — a list that a top aide tried to get to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021 — originally came from Rep. Mike Kelly's (R-Pa.) office. Johnson, as he faces mounting criticism from Democratic foes about his role in the matter, continues to say he didn't know the specifics of the document.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO