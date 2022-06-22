ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Curry's model son Jett Kenny flaunts his washboard abs as he joins Pia Muehlenbeck and Tess Alexander for a Pilates class on the Gold Coast

By Bridie Pearson-jones
 4 days ago

Jett Kenny was the centre of attention in a room full of glamorous influencers who attended a Pilates class at a swanky Gold Coast hotel on Saturday.

The model and SAS Australia star, who is the son of sporting greats Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny, showcased his Adonis-like physique in an Under Armour T-shirt and black shorts for the rooftop workout session at the Isoletto Pool Club at The Star.

Jett, 28, who shaved off his shoulder-length locks for the Leukemia Foundation in March, covered his bald head in a beanie and concealed his gaze behind tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Jett Kenny (right) was the centre of attention in a room full of glamorous influencers who attended a Pilates class at a swanky Gold Coast hotel on Saturday
The model and SAS Australia star, who is the son of sporting greats Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny, wore an Under Armour T-shirt and black shorts for the rooftop workout session
Jett, 28, who shaved off his shoulder-length locks for the Leukemia Foundation in March, covered his bald head in a beanie and concealed his gaze behind tortoiseshell sunglasses 
Jett took part in The World's Greatest Shave to raise funds for the Leukemia Foundation in April

Leading the class was influencer Pia Muehlenbeck, who boasts two million followers on Instagram.

Pia, 30, tied her brunette hair back into a low ponytail and showed off her surgically enhanced figure in a white sports bra and black leggings.

The travel blogger didn't let the workout get in the way of style, opting for full glamour with a face of heavy makeup, including eyelash extensions and bronzer.

Also taking part in the class was former Miss Australia Tess Alexander, who went for an all-black look including a skimpy cut-out top.

Also taking part in the class was former Miss Australia Tess Alexander (front), who went for an all-black look including a skimpy cut-out top 
Fellow influencer Lily Brown (left) also took part in the class, donning a black T-shirt and leggings, and later slipped on white sneakers and a puffer jacket
Jett checked out Lily's form as she posed on all fours with her back leg raised
Leading the class was influencer Pia Muehlenbeck (left with Jett, right with Lily Brown) who boasts two million followers on Instagram
Fellow influencer Lily Brown also took part in the class, donning a black T-shirt and leggings, and later slipped on white sneakers and a puffer jacket.

In April, Jett took part in The World's Greatest Shave to help raise funds and awareness for the Leukemia Foundation.

A friend shaved his head in a video posted to Instagram. He had earlier dyed it neon pink.

'I'm doing this because my friend Jack's daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia in August last year, just before her second birthday,' Jett explained in the video.

He raised an impressive $25,713 for charity.

Jett's appearance at the Pilates event comes after his Olympic swimmer mother Lisa Curry revealed he had 'never read a book and likely never will'
The fitness enthusiast lunged and lifted his arms as he enjoyed the class at Star hotel
Jett appeared at ease as he lay in a side plank position at the newly opened Isoletto Pool Club

When asked whether her son had read her newly released autobiography yet, she told The Australian Women's Weekly: 'I don't know Jett's ever read a book!'

'I know that [my daughter] Morgan will read it and that her husband [Ryan Gruell] will read it,' she added.

At one point Jett appeared to take a break from the class to read a text on his mobile phone
Lisa's confession comes after Jett tried a banana for the very first time during his appearance on SAS Australia last year.

'I ate a banana for the first time on the show,' he told the Daily Telegraph in September.

'The selection of food I eat isn't great at the best of times,' he conceded.

Elsewhere in her interview with AWW, Lisa admitted her Ironman ex-husband Grant Kenny may also never read her memoir due to its raw subject matter.

After the class, Jett chatted to model Tess
Travel blogger Pia (centre) didn't let the workout get in the way of style, opting for full glamour with a face of heavy makeup, including eyelash extensions and bronzer 
Former Bachelor Matty Johnson also attended the class in a full tuxedo

'I don't know if Grant will read it. I know there are parts he can't read because I sent those chapters [about our late daughter Jaimi Kenny] to him to read and he couldn't even look at them,' she admitted.

Jaimi died at Sunshine Coast University Hospital in September 2020 at the age of 33.

She had been battling alcoholism and an eating disorder for years before her death.

In her book, Lisa also shares harrowing details about her Jaimi private struggles prior to her death, including an incident when she was 'taken advantage of' by a male friend while she was drunk.

Lisa and Grant, once considered a golden couple of Australian sport, married in 1984, welcomed three children together - son Jett and daughters Jaimi and Morgan - and separated in 2009.

Almost a decade after her divorce from the Ironman champion, Lisa married Elvis impersonator Mark Tabone in 2018.

Matty squatted behind the group as he joined in the workout, despite his inappropriate attire
After giving up on the workout, Matty took a rest by leaning against the glass barrier

