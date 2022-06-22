ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

5-Day Summer Camp: Animals Around the World

By Deedra Baker
artgroupsdfw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDive into the world of animals! In this summer camp, students will explore animal patterns, textures, ecosystems, and habitats as they use a variety of...

artgroupsdfw.com



 

artgroupsdfw.com

5-Day Summer Camp: Creating in Color

Color is one of the seven basic building blocks of art along with Line, Form, Shape, Value, Space, and Texture. During Creating in Color, students will learn color theory, evaluate the use of color in fine art, and create their own unique and colorful works of art through a variety of techniques and media like collage, drawing, painting, and printmaking! https://artroomfw.org/classes-workshops/f2f-classes/creating-in-color-summer-camp-july.
FORT WORTH, TX
artgroupsdfw.com

Bring Inspiration to Life- Texas Pinners Conference and Expo

WHO: – Texas Pinners Conference – Pinterest-inspired conference and expo featuring 200 top business contributors. WHAT: Pinners Conference is excited to host its Pinterest-inspired conference on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Attendees can learn, create, connect and shop the latest DIY trends inspired by creativity and passion for craft-making. The two-day conference and expo will provide 100+ Pinterest-based classes taught by experts in DIY, home décor, food arts, fashion, beauty, self-improvement, party-planning, photography and a full tradeshow floor with over 300 vendors. Visit tx.pinnersconference.com for more information. To stay updated with the Pinners Conference in Texas, check out @pinnersconf on all platforms. Don’t forget to follow the #PinnersTX and #pinnersconf to follow this event!
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Children Spend the Day Fishing for Fun

Some kids in Fort Worth may still be talking about their big weekend of fishing. It brought something good for them and the volunteers who made it happen. Greenbriar Lake at Greenbriar Park, 5200 Hemphill Street, was the place to be for an annual youth fishing tournament. Texas Parks and...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Kids Clothing Store Fave Finds a New Permanent Home in Fort Worth — and Ballet Takes Over the Lawn

Collins + Conley knows well dressed babies. And it's opened a new permanent store in Fort Worth's The Shops at Clearfork. A children’s clothing store turned short term pop-up shop at The Shops at Clearfork has decided to put down permanent roots in the Fort Worth shopping mecca. Collins + Conley will open the doors to its new permanent storefront at 5254 Monahans Avenue this Friday, June 24 — and the grand opening fun will last through the entire weekend.
FORT WORTH, TX
artgroupsdfw.com

Lucid Influences: Chasing Dreamscapes call for entries

Nuu Muse, a premier gallery in the Dallas Design District, invites you to submit your work for the fall 2022 gallery exhibition, Lucid Influences: Chasing Dreamscapes. The exhibition starts on September 12, 2022 and runs through November 12, 2022 with an exhibition reception October 15, 2022. This is a juried show of abstract art. Best of show and people’s choice award will have the opportunity to attend a national art fair with the gallery. Art fair TBA.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

With the intense heat, Arlington’s Six Flags roll out cooling stations

With North Texas seeing back-to-back days with temperatures well over 100 degrees, a popular theme park has decided to bring in some equipment to help keep customers cool. For the first time this summer, Arlington's Six Flags Over Texas is bringing out its cooling stations to help counter the intense heat and high temperatures as more people start to head to the theme park.
ARLINGTON, TX
artgroupsdfw.com

59th Exhibition of the Southwestern Watercolor Society deadline June 30th

Southwestern Watercolor Society 59th Annual Member Exhibition, Dallas, Texas, September 5-October 1, 2022 at the Art Gallery Pure, 6121 W Park Blvd., B113, Plano, TX 75093 (The Shops at Willow Bend). Entry Deadline is 11:59 pm CST, June 30, 2022. Juror of Selection and Awards – Ted Nuttall, AWS, NWS,...
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Dayne's Craft Barbecue is On the Move, Headed Home

Fans of Lola’s Trailer Park in Fort Worth and its side-hustle barbecue pop-up, Dayne's Craft Barbecue, have received two bits of bad news recently. Not only is the popular live music bar relocating, but the pair are splitting up (albeit amicably). No worries though; both will reopen soon. Dayne’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
Southlake Style

Miss Southlake And Teen Win Preliminary Awards

Miss Southlake and Miss Southlake Outstanding Teen won awards during their first night of preliminary competition earlier this week. On Tuesday, June 21, Miss Southlake Landry Champlin and Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen J-Belle Kimbrell headed to the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson to compete in the preliminary rounds for Miss Texas and Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen competitions. According to a media release, Landry won Overall Talent and a $1,000 scholarship for her rendition of Frank Sinatra's “That’s Life.” Meanwhile, J-Belle won Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and a $500 scholarship to go along with it. On the second night of preliminaries, J-Belle also won Overall Talent and another $500 scholarship for her rendition of "The Wizard And I" from "Wicked."
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Local Profile

If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do

What should North Texas residents do if they encounter a bobcat or a coyote? The city of Plano has some advice. “Bobcat and coyote sightings are not unusual,” says Steve Stoler, Plano’s media relations director, in a recent video tweet. “While seeing one can be a little startling, it’s important to know that those animals have never attacked a single person in Plano’s history.”
PLANO, TX
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens 3rd DFW location

Bonchon has opened its third restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The store is located in the Frisco Village Shopping Center at 4760 Preston Road at Preston and Lebanon. "Bringing another location this close to our corporate headquarters is a special moment for us as a team and as a brand," CEO Flynn Dekker said in a company press release. "Since we've relocated to Dallas in 2020, the city has shown nothing but love to our existing Bonchon locations. There is so much interest in Korean culture right now. Since we are a brand born in Korea, it really connects with what we offer. So, we are ramping up our growth in DFW — investing in the community to expand our footprint throughout the area."
DALLAS, TX
US News and World Report

16 Top Water Parks in Texas

Indoor and outdoor water parks in Texas appeal to all ages with thrilling, steep water slides and mellow lazy rivers. Many offer areas just for toddlers with gentle splash pads and zero-entry pools, while others boast relaxing soaking areas with swim-up bars for adults. Some of the best water parks in Texas are stand-alone attractions, and others are family-friendly hotels with water parks or water-based attractions that are part of larger Texas theme parks. We've rounded up some of the best water parks in Texas – whether you're planning a splash-filled adventure for the day or wanting to make a vacation out of a longer stay at a water park resort.
TEXAS STATE

