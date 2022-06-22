5-Day Summer Camp: Animals Around the World

WHO: – Texas Pinners Conference – Pinterest-inspired conference and expo featuring 200 top business contributors. WHAT: Pinners Conference is excited to host its Pinterest-inspired conference on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Attendees can learn, create, connect and shop the latest DIY trends inspired by creativity and passion for craft-making. The two-day conference and expo will provide 100+ Pinterest-based classes taught by experts in DIY, home décor, food arts, fashion, beauty, self-improvement, party-planning, photography and a full tradeshow floor with over 300 vendors. Visit tx.pinnersconference.com for more information. To stay updated with the Pinners Conference in Texas, check out @pinnersconf on all platforms. Don’t forget to follow the #PinnersTX and #pinnersconf to follow this event!
