5-Day Summer Camp: Animals Around the World

Bonchon has opened its third restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The store is located in the Frisco Village Shopping Center at 4760 Preston Road at Preston and Lebanon. "Bringing another location this close to our corporate headquarters is a special moment for us as a team and as a brand," CEO Flynn Dekker said in a company press release. "Since we've relocated to Dallas in 2020, the city has shown nothing but love to our existing Bonchon locations. There is so much interest in Korean culture right now. Since we are a brand born in Korea, it really connects with what we offer. So, we are ramping up our growth in DFW — investing in the community to expand our footprint throughout the area."

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO