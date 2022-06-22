Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: 'A life lost much too soon'

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Jaylon Ferguson, a linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, has died. He was 26.

The Ravens confirmed news of Ferguson's death on Wednesday, saying "we are profoundly saddened" by his passing.

"He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality," the Ravens added. "We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Ferguson was drafted by the Ravens in 2019 and played for the team for three seasons. He previously played for Louisiana Tech. According to ESPN, the day Ferguson was drafted by the Ravens in 2019, he wasn't celebrating with teammates but instead volunteering with the recovery effort following a devastating tornado in Louisiana.

Ferguson's cause of death was not disclosed, but the Baltimore Police Department told TMZ that "investigators are not ruling out the possibility of an overdose." Police reportedly responded to a Baltimore residence after a report of a "questionable death" and found Ferguson unresponsive. Foul play is not suspected, and there were no signs of trauma, police said.

The NFL said it was "heartbroken" by Ferguson's death, while Louisiana Tech remembered him for his "God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it."