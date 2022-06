UVALDE, Texas – A funeral will be held Saturday in San Angelo for Uziyah Garcia, 10, the last of the 21 Robb Elementary victims to be laid to rest. Uziyah was born in San Angelo, Texas on August 13, 2011. His parents Sergio Garcia and Mandy Renfro remember Uziyah as a loving, sweet, outgoing, energetic, and smart boy. He loved to run, jump on trampolines, swim, and play football and gorilla tag.

