Brian Shealey has applied to the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to construct a 384-foot linear foot Bulkhead Wall, within one foot of the OCRM critical line, to get around trees. The proposed bulkhead is for the private use of Brian Shealey and family and is located at 2480 Royal Oak Drive, Johns Island, SC 29455. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 1362 located at 1362 McMillian Ave, Suite 400, Charleston, South Carolina 29405 until July 8, 2022. AD# 2009371.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO