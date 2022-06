First session to discuss cultural competency and resources for LGBTQ+ community. Paramus, N.J. (June 23, 2022) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces it is once again offering a free Summer Series education program comprised of three virtual workshops, taking place once a month throughout June, July and August. Part Care Plus NJ’s Community Education Series, the monthly workshops mark CarePlus NJ’s second installment of its summer series which was first launched in 2021.

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO