After Lacey Chabert Teased Her Hawaii-Set Hallmark Movie, The Title And Plot Have Been Revealed

By Adrienne Jones
 3 days ago

Lacey Chabert has been one of the biggest proponents of Hallmark’s happy ending-filled romantic movies for quite some time, so fans were thrilled when Chabert signed an exclusive deal to executive produce and star in content for the brand of networks back in February, amid many of her Hallmark co-horts, like Danica McKellar, jumping ship to GAC Family . Chabert is clearly very excited about what she has coming up for Hallmark, and has been teasing her work on a film set in Hawaii. Now, though, we finally know that the movie is titled Groundswell , and what it will be about.

What Is Lacey Chabert’s Upcoming Hawaii-Set Hallmark Movie About?

According to Deadline , Lacey Chabert has been in Hawaii filming among all that gorgeous scenery for the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries production, Groundswell . The film will focus on Chabert’s chef from Atlanta, Emma, who heads to Hawaii after great professional and personal setbacks throw her for a loop. While in the beautiful locale to regroup, Emma meets “reclusive surf instructor” Ben (Ektor Rivera, of Hallmark’s Sugar Plum Twist ), whose lessons end up helping her do a lot more than surf. Oh, and did I mention that Ben is hot? Because, you know he’s hot.

The film is based on the debut novel from chef Katie Lee Biegel, and is set to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on August 21.

Well, one place you’re sure to see a lot of great scenery if you’re missing out on being able to travel is a summertime Hallmark movie, and it sounds like Chabert’s Groundswell is really going to deliver. Chabert has already shown off some stunning shots while working in Hawaii , so we can probably all look forward to the romance being inspiring in several ways.

There are dozens of Hallmark movies coming up during the remainder of the year, and it seems like Groundswell will be yet another fantastic addition to the lineup. Luckily, Chabert is not the only of the network’s stars who has decided to stick around. Talent like My Christmas Family Tree leading lady Aimeé Teegarden , and other actors like Ryan Paevey , Taylor Cole, and Holly Robinson-Peete have all now signed new deals with Hallmark.

Chabert has spoken recently about one of the reasons she loves making movies for Hallmark so much, and noted that she finds the work “rewarding” because fans always tell her how the movies help them get through difficult times. Chabert was even able to finally realize a Hallmark dream of hers , and work alongside fellow network stars Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser in a first of its kind Hallmark film trilogy, The Wedding Veil , where each film saw the actresses (who play a trio of long-time buddies) find love.

Luckily, we can look forward to seeing all of Lacey Chabert’s enthusiasm for Hallmark romances when Groundswell premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, this August 21.

Comments / 3

#The Movies#Wedding#Film Star#Gac Family#Hallmark S Sugar Plum
Saint Louis, MO
