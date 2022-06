Nearly 400 Marylanders are in the hospital for Covid19. A check of the state’s Corona Virus Dashboard shows that over the past 24 hours 30 more people were admitted for Covid19. In addition, the state’s positivity rate is over the World Health Organization Red Flag of 5%. The positivity rate is 7.55%. But, a check of the Covid Act Now website shows that the transmission rate of the virus in the Free State is low. Health officials in the state say that over 87% of Marylanders have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine, and that has helped stop the rapid spread of some Covid19 virus variations.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO