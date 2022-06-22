ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byesville, OH

Byesville plans to extend sewer line to 26 properties along Ohio 821

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

The Village of Byesville is planning to extend public sewer service to approximately 26 properties along Ohio 821.

During a public meeting to inform residents about the project Tuesday evening, Village Administrator Brennan Dudley said there were several reasons prompting the village to extend the sewer lines including Ohio EPA pushing for more publicly treated sewer in the area and trying to do away with more septic systems.

Another reason and benefit of the project is the annexation of the area where Meadowbrook High School is located. This is a discussion that has been going on for several years, Dudley said, and the annexation would increase the village's tax base.

Both the school and the Guernsey Power Station currently have a pre-annexation agreement with the village.

For property owners to connect to the sewer line they would need to have a pre-annexation agreement in place with the village.

According to Dudley, the village's goal is to annex to the Meadowbrook campus and there is no discussion of any other annexation behind behind Meadowbrook.

Dudley also noted there are benefits residents would see with annexation beyond the sewer service. These benefits, according to Dudley include water and sewer rates reduced by 50%, police protection, village services such as road maintenance and snow removal, income tax reciprocity (taxes in Jackson Township are 43.31 and 44.45 in Byesville) and zoning.

With a pre-annexation agreement, it doesn't mean the annexation will happen tomorrow, Dudley said. It just means that if and when the village is prepared to annex those properties, they could be annexed without objection.

Dudley said the additional taxes coming into the village with possible annexation from the residents along the path of the sewer line extension could go toward the village having full time police coverage.

The project would be divided into two to three phases with phase one covering the properties directly located along Ohio 821. Phase two would probably include Country Club Estates, Dudley said. He also noted that phase two it some where down the road and he does not have a time line for that at this point, but believes the village should be looking at that. Phase three could be residential expansion in Meadowbrook Heights.

The sewer system would be a gravity sewer that discharges into the new Meadowbrook lift station.

The total cost of the project based off a 2021 estimate would be $822,156.

The village has received 50 percent of the cost, $490,000 through a 50% grant and 50% zero percent loan to the village, and also applied for an additional $250,000 in grant funds and requested ARPA funds from the township.

The estimated timeline for the project is to have the engineering completed by the end of summer, application for PTI from OEPA in the early fall, bidding the project the out in early winter and construction beginning in spring.

Dudley noted this is a rough time line that is contingent on funding.

As of now residents will be responsible for the cost of connecting the tap from the property to the main line, but the village is looking into ways to assist. Property owners would have to connect with a contractor with to complete the work.

Dudley estimates the connection fee at around $500, if done during the construction. He also noted that this cost is one-fourth of what it would be if resident decide to tap in at a later point.

Dudley said he still wants to talk to property owners and may hold another public meeting.

Comments / 0

Related
1808Delaware

Air Quality Alert Issued For Today In Central Ohio

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday, June 25,. The region – Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties – is likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Hosts Community-Wide Pride Event at Zane’s Landing Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville Pride was held Saturday, welcoming community members to Zane’s Landing Park for a vibrant festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Muskingum County. The event hosted over 50 different vendors, allowing guests to enjoy various rainbow-themed merchandise along with food, art, and local resources available...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Byesville, OH
NBC4 Columbus

More than 1,000 without power in Athens County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More 1,000 AEP customers in Athens County are without power after a line of strong storms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon. According to AEP’s outage map, about 1,300 Athens County customers are without power as of 8:30 a.m., Thursday. AEP said the power outage in Athens County is due to […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Tuscarawas Among Counties Joining Pilot Program

Mary Alice Reporting – Rural road travel is a major topic and four local counties are joining forces for a pilot program. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement to make transit easier and more efficient in Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties as $2.8 million is going for the creation of Mobility Ohio, which is part of the Federal Transit Administration’s Innovative Coordinated Access and Mobility program.
TUSCARAWAS, OH
ycitynews.com

Husted visits Zanesville, announces money to address dilapidated properties

Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted came to Zanesville Wednesday afternoon to announce nearly $2 million dollars of allocated funding to combat properties that have been abandoned and neglected by their original owners. The announcement comes following the diligent work of a coalition of numerous officials working together in their...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Road Trippin' at Austin Lake

Are you looking at your vacation this summer and wondering how you're going to combat inflation and high gas prices?. The answer could be Austin Lake in Jefferson County off Route 152 north of Richmond. Austin Lake truly has something for every member of the family, from inflatables and the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewer Service#Engineering#Urban Construction#The Village Of Byesville#Ohio Epa#Meadowbrook High School
Your Radio Place

Upcoming July Fireworks Schedule

July 1 – St. Clairsville – starting at dusk at the Amphitheater. July 2 – Seneca Lake Park starting at 10:00 p.m. July 2 – Barnesville – at Barnesville Memorial Park. July 3 – Newark starting at dusk at Martha Grace Reese Amphitheatre. July...
BYESVILLE, OH
WTRF

One person dead in commercial vehicle crash in Jefferson County

UPDATE: JUNE 23, 2022, 9:27 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol released additional information about the fatal accident that happened Thursday afternoon in Jefferson County. A commercial dump truck was traveling northeast on County Road 54 when it veered off the right side of the road. It then overturned, hitting a guardrail and a tree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):. Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a smoke detector activation from the monitoring company. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was notified by the occupant that there was no problem, that the detector was set off by burnt food on the stove.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WTRF- 7News

Officer-involved shooting in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s office states that his office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. No law enforcement officers were injured, but the suspect is being treated at a hospital. Paden’s office posted this information on their Facebook page.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Woman who recently lost dog drives from Georgia to Ohio to adopt German Shepherd

MARIETTA, Ohio — A woman from Georgia who recently lost her German Shepherd fell in love with a dog she saw online who was located at a shelter all the way in Ohio. Kristi Elkins saw Delgado's pictures from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley and said she knew in her heart she needed to adopt him. She embarked on a road trip from Atlanta, Georgia, to the shelter in Marietta, Ohio, to pick up Delgado.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta College mourns student death

MARIETTA — A woman killed in a flash flood in Wetzel County last week is being mourned at Marietta College where she was a sophomore. Alyssa Zaulda, 20, on June 14 was attempting to get to higher ground when she was swept away by rising water from Little Fishing Creek near Wileyville, according to Wetzel County Sheriff Mike Koontz. The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. after a severe storm occurred from 9:30 to 10 a.m. in the Wileyville area, causing the flash flooding in Little Fishing Creek, Koontz said.
MARIETTA, OH
WHIZ

A Day of Togetherness: Zanesville Pride 2022

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The community is invited to come together in a celebration of pride, acceptance, and love this Saturday in honor Pride Month, which commemorates the beginning of the Stonewall Riots and celebrates the entire LGBTQIA+ community. Zanesville Pride 2022 promises an afternoon of fun, food, and even therapy animals...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Allwell Behavioral Health Opens Linser’s Landing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Allwell Behavioral Health cut the ribbon on a new location Wednesday. The new location at 2575 Olde Falls Road opens just in time for the statewide launch of similar initiatives like the July 1st launch of Ohio RISE and the establishment of MRSS services through the Ohio Department of Medicaid.
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+
Followers
846
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy