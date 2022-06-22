Green Bay Packers season ticket holders can buy London game tickets next week

GREEN BAY – NFL fans in the U.K. on Wednesday got to buy tickets to the Green Bay-New York Giants game scheduled for Oct. 9 in London, and Packers season tickets holders will get their first shot on June 28.

Premium hospitality tickets, which include extra benefits such as meals and drinks, went on sale Wednesday in England. General seating tickets will go on sale in July.

Packers season ticket holders who opted into a drawing to be allowed to buy tickets will get their chance next week. The Packers sent notices about the sale this week. There are some caveats:

The email connected to the message must be used to purchase the tickets.

There is a two-ticket limit.

Ticket availability is extremely limited.

Tickets cannot be resold or transferred.

Ticket prices are stated as English pounds ranging from £64-£146. ($79-$180, based on Wednesday's exchange rate).

Additional fees will be added to the purchase price.

Tickets will be mobile only, no exceptions. The tickets are typically made available three to five days prior to gameday.

All sales are final.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28. An email will be sent on Monday with a link to the available tickets. There are more people wanting tickets than there will be tickets available, the Packers said, so expect them to sell quickly.

That was the experience with Wednesday's sale in London, said Michael Johnson of Leicester, England.

"I had to act quickly as all the packages were sold out within minutes," Johnson said. "It was a bit of a splurge to buy premium tickets, but worth it. Already had a hotel booked, so ready to go now. Very, very happy to have everything sorted and finally see my team in the UK."

Chris Petrow of Poole in southern England also bought the more expensive premium tickets because he's not sure how many standard tickets will be available.

"This is the Packers, so it's worth every penny," said Petrow, who moved to England from Bulgaria five years ago, but has been a Packers fan since the early 1990s. He founded a Bulgarian Packers Facebook group that has 82 members.

"I don`t have enough words to say how excited I am to see them live for the first time. For many reasons, I wasn`t able to watch them in the U.S. so far, so to me, this is a once-in-a-life opportunity."

The premium tickets can be resold, although fans like Johnson and Petrow won't do so. The cheapest tickets available on Stubhub Wednesday were £330, or $405. On Vivid Seats , the cheapest ticket was $508, and on TicketIQ it was $726.

Members of the UK & Irish Packers Group and UK Packer Backers were trumpeting their excitement if they got tickets, or lamenting their failure to do so.

"Premium packages just gone live — I managed to bag 4 tickets as we have friends flying over from Wisconsin. Such a relief to get them!" posted Cathy Booth on UK Packer Backers.

Europe in general, and England in particular, has a large Packers fanbase. In response to a question at the UK & Irish Packers Group page about the number of Packers fans in the U.K., Chris Hill of Aldershot, England, posted, "It’s big dude, easily top 5 represented at London games for non-Packer games. We’re here to take over the city in October."

