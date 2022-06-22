Ivan Gowe named Pardee Team Member of the Year

Pardee UNC Health Care named Ivan Gowe, an infection preventionist for Pardee, Team Member of the Year for 2021. Gowe was honored at a recent team member celebration on June 14.

Gowe has been with Pardee for six years in the role of infection preventionist. He provides healthcare workers with the information and tools they need to keep patients safe and prevent infections, according to a news release from Pardee.

In this role, Gowe looks for patterns of infection within the facility; observes hygiene and work practices; educates healthcare teams; advises hospital leaders and other professionals; compiles infection data; develops policies and procedures; and coordinates with local and national public health agencies.

When nominating him for this award, Gowe’s colleagues said, “Ivan has been a constant source of knowledge, expertise, and guidance for the organization through the pandemic.” He worked with the Infectious Disease and Emergency Management teams to educate and train staff and implement safety protocols and practices as they related to COVID-19. His work in helping to develop and operate an indoor mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic was recognized and published in the International Journal of Infection Control, the release says.

The article, in which Gowe was a co-author, details how Pardee was able to develop a safe, efficient operation of a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic during a time when guidelines for indoor clinics were limited.

Gowe and Pardee’s infection control team also assisted the Hendersonville Rescue Mission in implementing safety practices and protocols, which enabled them to remain operationally open throughout the entire pandemic at a time when many other shelters across the country had to close or relocate for extended periods of times, according to Pardee. Gowe’s colleagues describe him as “dedicated to his field and always researching ways to improve, empowering others with knowledge, and exceeding expectations set upon him.”

“Ivan is a true asset to our team. His attention to detail and commitment to patient and team member safety was always on point, but especially so during the past two years,” said Jay Kirby, president and CEO, Pardee UNC Health Care, in the release. “We are fortunate to have him as a valued member of our organization.”