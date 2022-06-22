ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

MountainTrue's public lands ecologist to host guide invasive plant walk

By Staff Reports
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago
The Friends of the Oklawaha Greenway invite the public to join them for an invasive plant walk along the Oklawaha Greenway on Wednesday, July 13, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. A rain date is scheduled for July 20.

MountainTrue Botanist/Ecologist Bob Gale will lead the walk. Gale will stop along the way to point out unwanted invasive plants so participants can learn how to identify them. He will give tips on maintenance and removal and explain why these non-native plants are a nuisance to the natural environment, as well as the home landscape, according to a news release from MountainTrue.

The walk is limited to 20 people.

Participants will gather near the round gazebo at Patton Park, 1730 Asheville Highway in Hendersonville. The cost is $10, which includes MountainTrue's new publication, Native Plants - Southern Blue Ridge Planting Guide.

Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3x6Ye6Y.

The slow amble will feature stops along the way to look at a recent live-staking project, part of a streambank restoration in Patton Park. Gale will stop at a non-native invasive plant removal site, to see the progress, and walk the newly-reinforced boardwalk into the swamp, a favorite spot for birdwatching. A short distance away, at the red kiosk on the greenway, the group will stop to admire the new native plant garden, established in memory of Wes Burlingame.

Gale is the Ecologist and Public Lands Director for MountainTrue, where he has worked since 1998 providing scientific input on issues related to environmental protection of Southern Appalachian mountain forest communities. His work involves national forests and national parks, air and water quality, and rural lands protection. He heads MountainTrue’s non-native invasive species program.

To learn more about MountainTrue, go to mountaintrue.org. For more information about Friends of the Oklawaha Greenway, visit www.friendsofoklawaha.org.

Mountain Xpress

Opening soon-ish: New restaurants face ongoing obstacles and delays

First, the good news: On May 27, Michelle Edwards and Joel Boggs completed the transition of The Trashy Vegan from food truck to brick and mortar, with its new space in West Asheville, 697 Haywood Road, Unit E. “It was pure chaos,” says Edwards happily. “It felt like every customer...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Hendersonville’s 3rd Annual Triathlon This Sunday

Hendersonville – On your marks, get set, go! Swimmers will be jumping into the water in a 50-meter pool with eight lanes to race 400 meters, followed by a 12.5 mile bike route through the lovely Oklawaha Greenway and later a 5K run. This greenway’s name comes from a Cherokee word meaning “slowly moving muddy waters.” All is set for the Hendersonville Triathlon presented by Hunter Subaru with many sponsors on Sunday, June 26, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Patton Park at 114 East Clairmont Drive in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
nbc16.com

Squirrel cuts power for more than 3,000 people in one city

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The power has been restored in one North Carolina city after a squirrel caused a massive power outage Wednesday morning. Duke Energy confirmed with WLOS that the power was back on just after 8:30 a.m. in Asheville, located in the western part of the state. Officials said a squirrel had gotten into some wiring and caused the outage that impacted more than 3,000 customers in the downtown area.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Waynesville NC & Haywood County

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. When my wife and I explore the Blue Ridge Mountains, it’s typically with two main goals in mind. The first objective is to create in-depth guides on the best things to see...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Executive director of NC apple festival resigns over Juneteenth comments on Facebook

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The executive director of a well-known festival in North Carolina has resigned over comments he made on social media about Juneteenth, according to thefestival Facebook page. The post on the North Carolina Apple Festival Facebook page said David Nicholson, the executive director of the festival,...
FOX Carolina

USGS reports two overnight earthquakes near Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) Reported that two earthquakes hit an area near Asheville on Saturday morning. Officials said the first earthquake happened around 10 miles north of Asheville at 12:16 a.m. The quake had a magnitude of 1.9 a and a depth of 1.24 miles.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Black Mountain restaurant receives threats after drag show

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — The owner of a Black Mountain restaurant said his business has been receiving threatening phone calls since hosting a drag show last week. “I’ve got to make sure I protect my staff and business,” The Bush Farmhouse owner Mark Henegan said. All...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
