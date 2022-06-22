ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R231Z_0gIl8B1G00
Britain's Prince Charles walks through a bamboo forest, as he visits the ARCOS agroforestry site in Kigali, Rwanda June 22, 2022. Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with heir to the throne Prince Charles in Rwanda on Friday while both are attending a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, Johnson's spokesman said.

Earlier this month two British newspapers reported that Charles had privately described the government's plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as "appalling". read more

Last week, Britain's first planned deportation flight did not go ahead after the European Court of Human Rights issued last-minute injunctions to prevent a handful of asylum seekers being sent to the East African country. read more

Charles was concerned the controversial asylum policy would overshadow the Commonwealth meeting where he is representing his mother Queen Elizabeth, The Times reported.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Charles tells Commonwealth nations he won't stand in their way if they chose to ditch the Queen as head of state: Future king uses speech in Rwanda to tell world leaders he will support moves to become republics

Prince Charles today described his 'personal sorrow' over slavery and addressed the future of the Queen as head of state of Commonwealth nations in a landmark speech in Rwanda. Amid tensions in the Caribbean where several islands want to become republics, the future king said that the British Royal Family...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Boris Johnson
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Rwanda#Deportation#British Royal Family#Uk#Commonwealth#East African#Times#Nick Macfie Our Standards
Sporting News

'My 13-year-old daughter asked to leave because she was terrified'

“The last three months have been surreal. I have just arrived back in Kyiv after three months in Spain. I’m not sure if it’s a good decision, but it’s made. I really hope the war will stop soon.”. Rugby likes to use wartime phrases to convey its...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

479K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy