Veteran Larry Taylor to become new Central Catholic head boys basketball coach

NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School is hiring veteran Larry Taylor as its next head varsity boys' basketball coach.

Taylor, a former head coach at Jackson and Massillon High Schools, will succeed Mickey Sabin, who resigned earlier this month to accept the coaching position at Perry.

"I am very grateful and extremely excited to be named the next head coach of the Tuscarawas Central Catholic Saints," said Taylor in a statement. "TCC has always had a tradition of academics and athletes with a great history of great accomplishments. Our goal is to build one of the best programs in the state of Ohio from K through 12 that will last the test of time.

"We hope to establish a work ethic and discipline that will allow us to accomplish all our goals for our basketball program," Taylor added. "We will be fortunate to be working with some of the best educators, community leaders and associates that a coach could ask for. Finally, our young student athletes will be challenged to be the best in every phase of their lives that they can be. They will be challenged to represent our school, our families and our God above the best of our abilities."

Central Catholic Athletic Director Mike Sweet said the Saints are extremely happy to have Taylor on board.

"We are very excited to have Larry as our new head boys basketball coach," said Sweet. "Larry brings with him a proven track record of success in his 21 years at Jackson and two state appearances and eight Federal league titles. He also had success at Massillon. Larry has renewed passion to teach and coach the game at all levels and his youth development camps are a big reason for his success. I truly believe Larry Taylor is the perfect fit for our program and we share the same vision for where we want to be going forward."

Taylor spent 21 seasons at Jackson (1984-2005), guiding the Polar Bears to a 307-169 record in that span, along with eight Federal League titles and a pair of Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament appearances (1994, 2001).

In 2011, Wilson took over at Massillon and posted a 50-58 record with the Tigers.

After that Taylor concentrated his efforts of developing youth basketball programs at the Massillon Recreation Center and Friends Church in Canton.

"Special thanks to the professionalism of AD Mike Sweet and our Principal Jenn Calvo," said Taylor. "It's time to get to work. Go Saints."

There will a meet and greet for Taylor this coming Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

Basketball players at all grade levels and their families along with anyone in the TCC nation that would like to meet Taylor and listen to him speak are welcome and are encouraged to attend.

