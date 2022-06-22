ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 people displaced after raging blaze rips through Brockton home

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago

BROCKTON, Mass. — Firefighters battled a raging blaze that tore through a multi-family home in Brockton on Wednesday.

The fire broke out just before noon at 71-73 Taber Avenue. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the right side of the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRlQC_0gIl7fln00
Crews fight fire at two family home in Brockton

Brockton Deputy Fire Chief John Galligan tells Boston 25 that the building is a total loss and nine people, including a child, have been forced from their homes. There were no injuries to any of the residents who were home at the time, or to the firefighters who responded, according to Galligan.

Online records from the assessor’s office indicate this is a two-and-a-half-story condominium building, with two units. Taber Avenue is a dead-end street, and the building is the last house on that narrow dead-end, which is off Court Street.

Dep. Chief Galligan said the heat, and the dead-end street made for added challenges as crews worked to place fire lines and tap into hydrants on Taber Avenue and Court Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9Ulx_0gIl7fln00
Crews fight fire at two family home in Brockton

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews expect to be on the scene for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

