ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Local students receive community college scholarships through Kansas Promise

By Gretchen Lenth
The Wichita Beacon
The Wichita Beacon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331LjK_0gIl6s2D00
A building on WSU Tech’s campus in northeast Wichita. Through the Kansas Promise Act, the school has offered community college scholarships to around 150 students. (Matt Hennie/The Beacon)

When Melissa Farrar enrolled in WSU Tech’s nursing program, she paid for her first semester out of pocket. Then she heard other students talk about the Kansas Promise Scholarship, which offers free community or technical college to students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields. Through this scholarship, Farrar’s past two semesters have been paid in full.

“Without having a job, only having one income, and five kids to depend on me, it was very helpful to have a little extra money to go towards school that I don’t have to later pay,” Farrar said. “It felt good to have that.”

The Kansas Promise Scholarship Act, authorized last year by the Kansas Legislature, is a last-dollar scholarship that helps fill the gap for students who otherwise wouldn’t have their full tuition covered by other forms of financial aid, said Lacey Ledwich, senior director of financial aid at WSU Tech.

While statewide data from the spring semester is not yet available, in the fall 2021 semester, 663 students received a scholarship award. WSU Tech disbursed a combined $180,901 to 78 students — the largest number of any technical college in the state. The most popular program was practical nursing, with 51 recipients.

Combined with numbers from the spring and summer semesters, about 150 students at WSU Tech have received Kansas Promise Scholarships so far, and the school has disbursed more than $500,000 in scholarship money, Ledwich said.

In the fall 2021 semester, 71 students at Butler Community College in El Dorado received financial aid through the Kansas Promise Scholarship — the second-highest number of any community college in the state. Like WSU Tech, Butler’s nursing program saw the highest number of applicants, with 22 students receiving the scholarship.

To date, Butler Community College has disbursed the Kansas Promise Scholarship to 142 students and awarded nearly $322,000 in scholarship money.

Who can benefit from community college scholarships

The Kansas Promise Scholarship has been especially popular with students like Farrar who are enrolled in the licensed practical nursing program, Ledwich said. Costs for the program are high, and many enrolled are single mothers.

“Any type of funding that they can get is a huge success for them,” Ledwich said. “Especially if they can get it and not have to borrow a student loan.”

Ledwich added that some students still aren’t aware the program exists and may feel overwhelmed by the numerous scholarship opportunities out there. And even if a student learns about the program, fully understanding its eligibility requirements can be a challenge.

When the Kansas Promise Scholarship was introduced, students were ineligible for the program if they were more than a year removed from high school graduation but weren’t yet 21 years old. An education bill signed by Gov. Laura Kelly in May closes this eligibility “donut hole,” Ledwich said.

The Kansas Promise Scholarship benefits students from a variety of backgrounds, said Michelle Ponce, admissions counselor at Butler Community College. It serves as a particularly useful resource for students who are missed by other forms of financial aid.

“People feel like they can’t progress in their career, change their career, or make a better life for them and their families,” Ponce said. “This allows them to do that.”

Compared to other forms of financial aid, the Kansas Promise Scholarship sets more generous income caps, with a cap of $100,000 for a family of two and $150,000 for a family of three. This can be useful for students who narrowly miss qualifying for federal Pell grants, Ponce added.

Students who previously completed an associate’s or bachelor’s degree may be ineligible for other scholarships because of these degrees, Ponce said. But if they’re looking for a career change in a high-demand field, they may qualify for a Kansas Promise Scholarship.

Erin Chambers returned to school at Butler Community College because she wanted to shift her career path from agricultural business to nursing. As a nontraditional student with a family to care for and a mortgage to pay, Chambers said she initially hesitated to take on additional debt. Receiving the Kansas Promise Scholarship helped because she received all of her financial aid through one scholarship and didn’t need to apply for multiple smaller ones, she said.

“Now I can go to school to do something I want to do, that I’m passionate about,” Chambers said. “And all the while, I’m not worried about how I’m going to pay for this class or how I’m going to pay for these books.”

The fields currently covered by the scholarship include information technology and security, mental and physical health care, advanced manufacturing and building trades and early childhood education and development.

When the program began, colleges were limited to selecting only one additional eligible program beyond those specified in the law. With the updated requirements, colleges can expand their choice to include an entire field of study based on local demand — provided this field is approved by the Kansas Board of Regents.

Butler Community College chose fire science as its additional program during the scholarship’s first year. In the future, the school plans on expanding fire science into a field, said Heather Ward, Butler’s director of financial aid.

Changes to the Kansas Promise Scholarship

In addition to the new field of study and the increased age range, this year’s legislation introduced other changes to the Kansas Promise Scholarship. Some relate to new processing methods, such as moving the application from a paper form to an online application. Others open the scholarship to students who may not have originally considered it.

Previously, scholarship recipients were required to complete their program within 30 months, but this has been expanded to 36 months. Ponce recently spoke with a single mother interested in enrolling in Butler Community College’s cybersecurity program.

“She only feels comfortable doing six hours each semester,” Ponce said.

The 36-hour extension allows the student to complete her degree on time while also working and raising her child. “That’s huge,” Ponce added.

The bill also raised the scholarship’s credit hour cap from 65 hours to 68 hours and introduced a $20,000 lifetime limit on the amount of money an individual can receive from the scholarship.

The application for the updated Kansas Promise Scholarship for the fall 2022 semester opens on July 1. Ward hopes these changes lead to more applicants and an increase in students who are able to enroll in college.

“This puts students into the fields that Kansas needs,” Ward said. “And when they enter the workforce, Kansas grows stronger and our region grows stronger as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Wichita candidate for Kansas House focuses on transgender rights, health care, business

LAWRENCE — Kansas House candidate Jaelynn Abegg said her consideration for public office began while advocating earlier this year in Topeka against Senate Bill 160, which would have banned transgender athletes from school sports. Abegg, who labels herself as a progressive Democrat, is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr in the GOP-leaning 105th District […] The post Wichita candidate for Kansas House focuses on transgender rights, health care, business appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events. Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not. Please, let us […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
El Dorado, KS
Local
Kansas Education
KWCH.com

Kansans voters tackle abortion rights in August

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion. With the Roe versus Wade ruling and follow-up opinion from Justice Thomas fresh on the minds of many, the Wichita City Pride Festival kicked off Friday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita voters weigh in on 'Value Them Both' amendment

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion. With the Roe versus Wade ruling and follow-up opinion from Justice Thomas fresh on the minds of many, the Wichita City Pride Festival kicked off Friday night. Updated: 8 hours ago. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
kmuw.org

Roe is overturned. Here's what that means for Kansas abortion rights

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, in a decision overturning the nearly 50-year-old case of Roe v. Wade, ruled that it’s up to each state to determine what, if any, restrictions to impose on abortion access. That ruling raises the stakes for an upcoming constitutional amendment vote in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Safelite donates $75,000 to Make-A-Wish, celebrates Wichita child’s wish come true

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - On Friday June 24, Safelite donated $75,000 to Make-A-Wish through its Wipers for Wishes campaign to create hope for children facing critical illnesses. A 5-year-old child from Wichita named Holden who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia and his mother were there discussing their recent wish experience and its impact on his treatment.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman located after fear for her safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for the public's help locating 41-year-old Jessica Geisert. She as last seen in the area of Kellogg and Dugan just before 8:30 p.m. Officers believe that she is injured and in danger.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Student Loans#Wsu Tech#The Kansas Legislature
Emporia gazette.com

Retired jeweler on track to buy Plumb mansion

A family with a long business history in Emporia soon could own one of the city's most historic buildings. ”I think I'll call it... the Regal Plumb Airbnb,” Chris Stanley said. “I'm going to live there.”. The retired owner of Stanley Jewelry confirmed Friday that she has a...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Missing Emporia boy found safe

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Emporia police said a 12-year-old boy reported missing Friday afternoon has been located and is safe. The Emporia Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old boy reported missing about 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. Police said Kreitzer is autistic, but high functioning.
EMPORIA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Wichita allocates additional $100K to fund demolition of dangerous and dilapidated properties

To pay for more demolitions of blighted houses in the next year, the Wichita City Council added $100,000 to the 2022 building and construction department budget on June 14. The city condemns and demolishes vacant residential properties that it considers unsafe — for example, fire-damaged homes, residences with falling-in porches and unsecured houses. To reduce a growing backlog of these properties, the city tripled the number of condemnation cases in 2021.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County hosts hazardous waste drop-off Saturday

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is hosting a drop-off event on Saturday. The event will be held at the Haysville Municipal Building Parking Lot, 200 W. Grand in Haysville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Household hazardous waste such as paint, aerosols, used motor fluids, lawn and...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CNHI

COLUMN: What Juneteenth really means for Black people

Juneteenth is one of my favorite holidays. Always has been. As a Black woman in America, it's important to celebrate the freedom of my ancestors - specifically, because the right to be acknowledged as a whole human was hard-won and we still fight to maintain it today. As a child...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Banned fireworks addressed by Kansas sheriff

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas sheriff is reminding local residents about firework safety and potential punishments that may follow when certain statutes are broken. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook on Thursday regarding accepted fireworks for Lyon County. The fireworks laws that residents of unincorporated areas of Lyon County are encouraged […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
The Wichita Beacon

The Wichita Beacon

Wichita, KS
368
Followers
120
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Beacon is the city’s first nonprofit, community-supported digital news organization. We’re changing the face of journalism with an innovative model for reliable, truthful news here in the Midwest. And we’re partnering with you – our neighbors – to make it happen. The Wichita Beacon started publishing in July 2021 and is part of The Beacon, a regional nonprofit news network. Beacon stories are revelatory, contextual, data-driven and solutions-driven. The Beacon is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and the Institute for Nonprofit News.

 https://www.wichitabeacon.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy