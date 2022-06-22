Decatur to combine concert with independence celebration

Two popular events will be combined on July 4 as Decatur residents celebrate Independence Day.

The Town of Decatur is set to hold an all-day celebration on July 4 of the country’s independence while also capping off its Downtown Summer Nights concert series. All the festivities will be held around the courthouse in downtown Decatur on Monday, July 4.

According to Town Recorder Laura Smith, vendors will be in place all day on the Fourth of July and the festivities will come to a close with the annual fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

The finale of the Downtown Summer Nights concert series will also be held on July 4, as Skelton Key and Aunt Betty are set to perform beginning at 7 p.m. The concert series began this year on June 11 and there’s one more concert remaining before the July 4 finale.

On Saturday, Run Katie Run and the Jay Eric Band are set to perform in downtown Decatur with food and craft vendors set to appear. Music begins this week as usual at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in taking part is encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.