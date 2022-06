Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point will miss his fourth straight Stanley Cup Final game, coach Jon Cooper said Sunday morning. Point, 26, suffered a lower-body injury in the Lightning's Game 7 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 14. After sitting out a pair of series against the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, Point returned for Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. He was largely ineffective, though, recording just one shot across more than 34 minutes on the ice. Point was then scratched from the next three games.

TAMPA, FL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO