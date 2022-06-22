ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports ranked Bills' Josh Allen as 4th best QB in NFL

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
The Buffalo Bills have the fourth-best quarterback in the NFL on their roster via Josh Allen according to CBS Sports.

Having a QB slotted into such a high spot is something Buffalo couldn’t have dreamt of a few short weeks ago. Now, it feels like a bit of a slight.

Allen is at No. 4, but some sportsbooks hold him in even higher regard. The Bills quarterback is considered the favorite for the 2022 NFL MVP, but here he’s only at four here.

Regardless, at some point, you’re just splitting hairs between some of the best of the best. That the case on this list.

In landing at at No. 4, here’s how CBS breaks Allen down:

If there’s one QB on the brink of superstardom, it’s Allen. In fact, he might be there already. Since entering as a big-bodied athlete with a scattershot arm, Allen has ascended to annual MVP candidate, pairing tight end size and tough running with a deep-ball cannon. As long as he’s wired to create the big play, he’ll be a potential turnover or injury risk. But his physical gifts, paired with proven Bills talent like favorite target Stefon Diggs, make him an easy candidate to make a title run.

Of course we have one question now. Who are in the top three?

Think… “The Match.”

Have at it:

  • 3. Aaron Rodgers (Packers)
  • 2. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)
  • 1. Tom Brady (Buccaneers)

