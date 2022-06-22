ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Poliovirus detected in London sewage

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sFCm_0gIl2SQH00
Tweet

Officials in the United Kingdom are investigating after they detected poliovirus in sewage samples from North and East London.

The U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a press release that finding one to three “vaccine-like” polioviruses in sewage samples is normal, but they have always not been detected again. The release states the agency found several closely related viruses between February and May.

The release states the viruses can be described as “vaccine-derived,” resulting from individuals who were immunized with a live oral polio vaccine and “shed” traces of the vaccine-like virus in their feces. The virus can rarely cause serious illness, including paralysis, in individuals who are not fully vaccinated, but no associated cases of paralysis have been reported.

The samples suggest there has “likely” been some spread between two closely linked individuals in North and East London and are shedding this strain of the virus in their feces. Officials will investigate if any community transmission is occurring.

The last case of wild polio in the U.K. occurred in 1984, according to the release, and the country was declared polio-free in 2003.

Vanessa Saliba, a consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said in the release that vaccine-derived polio is rare and the risk to the public is low.

Jane Clegg, the chief nurse for the U.K. National Health Service, said the NHS will begin reaching out to parents of children under 5 years old in London who are not up to date with their polio vaccines to encourage them to get vaccinated. But she said most London residents are fully vaccinated and do not need to take any action.

“The UK is considered by the World Health Organization to be polio-free, with low-risk for polio transmission due to the high level of vaccine coverage across the population,” the release said. “However, vaccine coverage for childhood vaccines has decreased nationally and especially in parts of London over the past few years, so UKHSA is urging people to check they are up to date with their vaccines.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Poliovirus#East London#Uk#Ukhsa#Nhs
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Babies exposed to COVID in the womb show neurodevelopmental changes

Babies born to mothers who suffered COVID-19 disease during pregnancy seem to exhibit differences in neurodevelopmental outcomes at 6 weeks, according to a preliminary analysis presented in the 30th European Congress of Psychiatry. Project Leader Dr. Rosa Ayesa Arriola said: "Not all babies born to mothers infected with COVID show...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Daily Harvest issues mass recall after disturbing customer complaints

Daily Harvest, the home delivery meal kit and meal planning service for vegan foods, has issued a voluntary recall on its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles” after several consumers reported serious gastrointestinal symptoms, according to USA Today. The company first issued the recall notice on Sunday, June 19, claiming that it had immediately taken action to keep customers safe.
FOOD SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

610K+
Followers
73K+
Post
460M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy