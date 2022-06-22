Man Finds A Battered Abandoned Duck And Nursed It Back To Health, Now They’re Best Friends

A man saw something struggling in the mud near a pond in his back yard and had to go investigate. When he got closer, his jaw dropped when he saw a badly wounded duck. She had big cuts and scratches on her back, a badly wounded leg, and a broken beak. He knew he had to try to save this cute little girl. The duck was obviously a pet that someone was tired of taking care of so they dumped her thinking she would survive on her own. That’s not always the case with a domesticated animal.

He named the duck Lucky and the first thing he did was bring her inside for some food and a bath. She seemed scared at first but warmed up almost immediately. After her bath, he set her down next to his leg and she looked like she wanted to cuddle. Like she was safe again.

She inched her way closer and closer until she was snuggling with him.

Lucky loved to being wrapped up in towels to dry. She is a cuddler.

Cuddled up and drying off Lucky is happy to be safe and sound.

Lucky loves sitting in her shoebox/bed while watching whatever her new human does throughout the day. She loves to sit by calmly and watch him work. He plays videos of other ducks for her. What does a duck like to watch?

Lucky even went with him to run his daily errands. She just sat calmly in her box like she knew this was her home all along.

Lucky was thrilled to run errands with him all day and stayed right in her bed as happy as a duck can be.

She has been to the vet and is starting to recover nicely. She has found a happy home with her rescuer.

Her new owner even decided to take her fishing to a nearby pond. She didn’t want to leave his side the whole time.

Lucky just hangs out and asks for some pieces of bait every now and then. She’s excited to get a snack!

She loves to eat the bait which is a good sign of her improving conditions.

After her latest vet checkup, they received great news! Thanks to his care taking, Lucky is able to keep her foot and is starting to gain some weight. Nearly 6 ounces since her last checkup.

It looks like Lucky is going to make it after all and live a great life with her new best friend. It breaks my heart that someone could just forget about an animal like that and allow her to get hurt as bad as she did. Thankfully there are good people in this world more than willing to help out and clean up after somebody else’s potential disaster.