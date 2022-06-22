ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Man Finds A Battered Abandoned Duck And Nursed It Back To Health, Now They’re Best Friends

By Chris Stuber
 3 days ago

A man saw something struggling in the mud near a pond in his back yard and had to go investigate. When he got closer, his jaw dropped when he saw a badly wounded duck. She had big cuts and scratches on her back, a badly wounded leg, and a broken beak. He knew he had to try to save this cute little girl. The duck was obviously a pet that someone was tired of taking care of so they dumped her thinking she would survive on her own. That’s not always the case with a domesticated animal.

He named the duck Lucky and the first thing he did was bring her inside for some food and a bath. She seemed scared at first but warmed up almost immediately. After her bath, he set her down next to his leg and she looked like she wanted to cuddle. Like she was safe again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AS5yG_0gIl2O8b00

She inched her way closer and closer until she was snuggling with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfwkR_0gIl2O8b00

Lucky loved to being wrapped up in towels to dry. She is a cuddler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YjUp9_0gIl2O8b00

Cuddled up and drying off Lucky is happy to be safe and sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFv4y_0gIl2O8b00

Lucky loves sitting in her shoebox/bed while watching whatever her new human does throughout the day. She loves to sit by calmly and watch him work. He plays videos of other ducks for her. What does a duck like to watch?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpe4t_0gIl2O8b00

Lucky even went with him to run his daily errands. She just sat calmly in her box like she knew this was her home all along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiWvi_0gIl2O8b00

Lucky was thrilled to run errands with him all day and stayed right in her bed as happy as a duck can be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZ4wi_0gIl2O8b00

She has been to the vet and is starting to recover nicely. She has found a happy home with her rescuer.

Her new owner even decided to take her fishing to a nearby pond. She didn’t want to leave his side the whole time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XId34_0gIl2O8b00

Lucky just hangs out and asks for some pieces of bait every now and then. She’s excited to get a snack!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y496Y_0gIl2O8b00

She loves to eat the bait which is a good sign of her improving conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5f8q_0gIl2O8b00

After her latest vet checkup, they received great news! Thanks to his care taking, Lucky is able to keep her foot and is starting to gain some weight. Nearly 6 ounces since her last checkup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrsHQ_0gIl2O8b00

It looks like Lucky is going to make it after all and live a great life with her new best friend. It breaks my heart that someone could just forget about an animal like that and allow her to get hurt as bad as she did. Thankfully there are good people in this world more than willing to help out and clean up after somebody else’s potential disaster.

Comments / 13

Cheyenne
3d ago

Thank you for taking in and caring for your precious new buddy and spending time with her. She doesn't want to leave your side, so sweet. ❤️

Reply
13
Barbara Parrish
2d ago

Very awesome rescue. Thank you for having such a kind heart. Duck looks extremely happy to have her forever home. I wish you both the best!

Reply
4
juppy
3d ago

that just may very well be the kindest heart ever. thank you so very much for saving that sweet soul. 💜

Reply
6
