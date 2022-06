The deadline for senior citizens and Pennsylvanians with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2021 has been extended to Dec. 31. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 annually for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO