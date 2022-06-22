ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Beat the heat with these local watering holes

Calaveras Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the official start of summer bringing triple-digit temps, swimming season is officially upon us. Here are some ways to beat the heat this summer, as well as some tips to help you stay safe while cooling off. Public swimming pools. Bret Harte Aquatic Center located at Bret Harte...

Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras lets ‘freedom ring’ with fireworks, parades for July 4

Despite ongoing Covid concerns, drought, and hot weather conditions, communities throughout Calaveras and the surrounding areas will celebrate Independence Day over the next week, with fireworks displays, parades, and gatherings. Here’s where to find fireworks and other fun for the holiday, as well as ways to celebrate safely. Fireworks.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Hike Into Tahoe National Forest To Stop Lightning-Caused Tree Fire

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters had to hike into the Tahoe National Forest on Thursday to battle a tree fire that was apparently started by lightning. California saw more than 66,000 lightning strikes across the state Wednesday night into Thursday. The tree that caught fire near Donner Lake. (Credit: Cal Fire) The barrage was one of the most extreme seen in years – with about a third of them being cloud-to-ground strikes, officials with the National Lightning Detection Network said. A vast majority of the lightning strikes were registered down in Southern California, but Northern California also saw some action. Case in point, Cal Fire and the US Forest Service announced that they responded to a lightning-caused tree fire above Donner Lake on Thursday evening. Firefighters had to hike for about a mile until they reached the fire on Schallenberger Ridge. Crews had to fell the tree to fully put out the flames, Cal Fire says. Firefighters will continue to be on high alert in case any lingering problems remain after the thunderstorm.  
ACCIDENTS
mymotherlode.com

Several Fires In The Forest This Week

Stanislaus National Forest, CA — Stanislaus National Fire crews were kept busy this week working on five fires. Three of the blazes were caused by lightning strikes after stormy weather blew through the region, with one bolt hitting a tree, as pictured in the image box. The other two fires were contained and their causes remain under investigation. Forest fire officials released this update on those fires:
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Burned boat to remain in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County spokesperson said that an 85-foot boat that caught fire Tuesday in the Sacramento River would remain in the water. The spokesperson said that there is no funding to remove the vessel since no owner has been identified and there are no local or state funds available to remove […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Red Hawk leveling up with amusement center, hotel

Red Hawk Casino’s new amusement complex and hotel are bringing new entertainment and resort experiences to the West Slope and both projects are anticipated to open later this year. Red Hawk executives say the 85,000-square-foot amusement complex, located on the casino floor above the parking garage, will become a...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Nugget Markets to anchor new shopping center in northwest Rocklin

A 20-acre Nugget Markets-anchored shopping center will be built at the intersection of Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue in Rocklin by 2024, according to Rocklin Mayor Bill Halldin on June 23. The Nugget Markets store itself will be 50,000 square feet, which includes a 6,000-square-foot mezzanine. The shopping center...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Drowns At Rattlesnake Bar In North Fork Of American River

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A man drowned at the Rattlesnake Bar area of the upper American River Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. California State Parks said three people — a man and two women — were swimming to an island near Rattlesnake Bar when the man went under. The two women reached the island and noticed the man was no longer behind them. State parks said a call regarding the missing man came in at around 12:35 p.m. He was found about an hour later about 20 feet below the surface and pronounced dead a short time later. State park officials said no one in the group was wearing a lifejacket. Rattlesnake Bar is located between Auburn and Granite Bay, and east of Loomis on the west side of the North Fork of the American River.
NORTH FORK, CA
Evie M.

There's a haunted costume shop in Modesto, CA

Masks in a costume shop stock photo. Not from Daydreams and NightmaresGiana Nardy on Pixabay. Growing up in Atwater, Modesto was the place to be. I've said it before and I'll say it again, when your parents said, "get in the car we're going to Modesto," you knew it was going to be a good day. There are lots of popular businesses that have been the staple of the City for generations, and one such place is popular costume shop Daydreams and Nightmares.
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: RVs Destroyed In East Sonora Fire

Update at 10:15am: All of the road closures from the fire near Mono Way and Serrano Road have been lifted and the fire is fully contained. CAL Fire/Tuolumne County Fire Assistant Chief Andy Murphy reports that two RVs were destroyed and two other vehicles were partially damaged. The fire also burned about 1/4 acre of vegetation. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vehicle Crashes Into Heritage Oaks Hospital In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver accidentally sent their vehicle crashing into a building in Sacramento on Saturday night. The incident happened at Heritage Oaks Psychiatric Hospital, which is at 4250 Auburn Boulevard. A Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson says paramedics are at the scene. No one was injured and the driver was able to exit the vehicle. It appears the crash was an accident.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Flames doused at county line

El Dorado Hills, Folsom and Cal Fire firefighters knocked down a Tuesday afternoon blaze that scorched grassland near a Folsom subdivision. At 4 p.m. crews responded to the fire burning along eastbound Highway 50, 1 mile east of El Dorado Hills Boulevard. “The fire’s final size was 1 acre and...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

Man swimming with friends drowns at Folsom Lake

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that […]
FOLSOM, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Rural Area East of Livermore

Firefighters from Cal Fire and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department continue to battle a fast-moving brush fire early Thursday evening in the rural, hilly area straddling the border between Alameda and San Joaquin counties. The blaze, called the "Tesla Inc Fire" has grown to almost 300 acres and is 10% contained,...
LIVERMORE, CA

