I was always a curious lad growing up. For some reason, somewhere somehow it got into my head to learn and read more. Not any specific topic, just in general. When I was young and approaching school age (which was five back then), my English was not too good. I looked to the newspaper and to the local news to learn new words and express them. Chris Marrou was a daily staple on TV and a polished example. I looked to his mannerisms and speech for any clues for success in public speaking. Sportscasters from the 90’s became the guys to listen to and emulate as I aged. Marv Albert always lit up the airwaves with catch phrases and well-placed exclamations.

