ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

A North Texas school district is banning hoodies and limiting dresses and skirts

5newsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORNEY, Texas — A North Texas school district has announced an updated dress code for the upcoming school year, including a ban on hoodies and dresses. The Forney Independent School District, a district of about 14,000 students east of Dallas, announced the changes Tuesday. Two main changes were...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Forney, TX
Education
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Forney, TX
Government
City
Forney, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
blackchronicle.com

North Texas drowning: 17 deaths so far at DFW area lakes

LEWISVILLE, Texas — On Friday, park rangers cruising alongside Lake Lewisville with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been retaining a watchful eye. The group instructed WFAA on Friday that it had seen 17 drownings throughout the seven Dallas-Fort Worth area lakes it oversees since final October, which is the beginning of its present fiscal 12 months.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Texas man drowns on Broken Bow Lake

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County. According to troopers, the drowning happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Coyote Drive on Broken Bow Lake. Troopers said 62-year-old David Miller of Quinlan, Texas was floating on an inflatable raft when...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Textbook#Hoodies#The Dress#Forney Isd
Southlake Style

Southlake Resident Claims Powerball Prize

One lucky Southlake resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize on June 11. Earlier this month, the Powerball winner walked into a Walmart in Roanoke to purchase a second-tier quick-pick ticket, according to a media release. While they didn't draw the red Powerball number, five of the white ball numbers were drawn as 18-20-26-53-69.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
KTEN.com

Sherman PD arrest man for theft charges

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- A man named Chance Dewayne Henderson was arrested this morning by the Sherman Police Department. According to police, Henderson was found in possession of a stolen truck and firearm stolen in Kaufman, Texas. He was found at the Traveler's Inn of South Sam Rayburn Freeway.
SHERMAN, TX
KLTV

Athens college on lockdown during manhunt

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Trinity Valley Community College in Athens has been placed on lockdown as law enforcement conducts a manhunt according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
ATHENS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Miss Southlake And Teen Win Preliminary Awards

Miss Southlake and Miss Southlake Outstanding Teen won awards during their first night of preliminary competition earlier this week. On Tuesday, June 21, Miss Southlake Landry Champlin and Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen J-Belle Kimbrell headed to the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson to compete in the preliminary rounds for Miss Texas and Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen competitions. According to a media release, Landry won Overall Talent and a $1,000 scholarship for her rendition of Frank Sinatra's “That’s Life.” Meanwhile, J-Belle won Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and a $500 scholarship to go along with it. On the second night of preliminaries, J-Belle also won Overall Talent and another $500 scholarship for her rendition of "The Wizard And I" from "Wicked."
Mix 93.1

Burn Bans Are Currently In Effect For Many East Texas Counties

Within two days, East Texas goes from having two counties that enacted burn bans to now having seven counties that have orders against any kind of outdoor burning, and it's expected that more counties will be announcing similar burn bans soon too. Tuesday, Henderson County and Upshur County in Texas...
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Austin Moore killed, Tatum Reed in critical condition after a crash in Van Zandt County (Grand Saline, TX)

28-year-old Austin Moore killed, Tatum Reed in critical condition after a crash in Van Zandt County (Grand Saline, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Austin Moore, from Wills Point, as the man who lost his life and 22-year-old Tatum Reed, of Canton, as the victim who suffered critical injuries following a fiery crash on Thursday morning in Van Zandt County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at 2:13 a.m. on FM 17, around two miles south of Grand Saline [...]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy