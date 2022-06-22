ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diego Schwartzman and Pedro Martínez have hotel rooms burgled at Eastbourne

By Tumaini Carayol
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Pedro Martínez (left) and Diego Schwartzman playing doubles together at Queen's Club this month. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Two competitors at the Eastbourne International, Diego Schwartzman and Pedro Martínez, have had expensive belongings stolen from their hotel rooms while they were competing at the tournament.

On Monday night, police attended the Hydro Hotel in Eastbourne where both Martínez and Schwartzman delivered statements. “They have their own investigation in the hotel,” said Martínez. “When I arrived in the room I realised that my watch wasn’t there. I searched throughout the room, it was not there and when I went to reception to communicate to the people, then Diego came 15 minutes after telling the same.”

The next morning, the world No 49 Martínez returned to the court to compete in the second round where the Spaniard defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 7-6 (6) ret, after his compatriot picked up a thumb injury. He explained that it was difficult to compete under such circumstances.

“It was difficult,” said Martínez. “I had a watch stolen from my room [on Monday] and Schwartzman had some items also stolen from his room. I had a bad night, that’s the truth. I didn’t sleep. It was difficult to prepare the match but I just tried to focus on playing.”

In a statement, Sussex police confirmed reports of the two burglaries, stating that “a number of high value items including watches and bags were stolen, along with cash and some personal items”.

Although the investigation is ongoing, Martínez admitted that he does not expect his items to be recovered. “I think it’s really difficult. They didn’t have cameras in the corridors,” he said.

“It was a watch. I had it one year and a half already. I bought it when I did the third round in Roland Garros for the first time. It was sentimental, yes, because it was from there. But what can I do?”

