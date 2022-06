Patsy Jean Thomson, 84, of Iola, passed away at 10:20 pm, Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Lakeland Rehab and Health Care Center in Effingham. Patsy was born on May 15, 1938, in Montrose, Illinois the daughter of Raul and Mary (Oakley) Bolin. She married Joseph L. Thomson, Sr., on December 7, 1955, in Nebraska, and they shared 35 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on January 14, 1991.

IOLA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO