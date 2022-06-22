ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn's Walker Kessler will attend the NBA Draft

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

Auburn basketball will have both Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler at the NBA Draft.

Auburn basketball is set to have a huge night on Thursday for the NBA Draft.

Projected first-round pick Jabari Smith will be in Brooklyn for the NBA Draft but Walker Kessler is now expected to attend in person as well. Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl will also be there to support his former Tigers.

Kessler spent his freshman season with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He transferred to the Tigers and had one of the best defensive seasons in Auburn history. He went on to win the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. He used his 7-foot-1 frame to earn 155 blocks on the season.

There are questions about what he can bring to an NBA team regarding his offensive game. As a defender, he can bring value on day one. His offensive game at times is limited to just a few feet around the rim.

There will be several different grades on Kessler but the fact that he is expected to go late in the first round could help his career if he goes to a team that is able to develop their picks and use them appropriately.

Auburn had two players drafted in last year's NBA Draft. Sharife Cooper and JT Thor were both second-round selections. Auburn will have multiple players drafted for two years in a row marking how impressive the program's rise has been over the last few seasons.

