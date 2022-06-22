ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pioneer

PHOTOS: See inside the new ACE Hardware in Big Rapids

By Cathie Crew
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new ACE Hardware store in Bulldog Square, south of town on Northland Drive in Big Rapids, is now open in the former Sav-A-Lot...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Pioneer

8 affordable eats near Big Rapids

Gas prices cutting into your budget? Don't let the rising cost of fuel interfere with your desire to get some good food. Here's a list of eight food establishments, in no particular order, within a short drive from Big Rapids, Michigan.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ace Hardware#Interior Design#Franchises#Hardware Store#Climate#Sav A Lot#Ada
Up North Voice

Houghton Lake to become ‘Risque!’

PRUDENVILLE – June 30 is Motown Party Night at the Waterfront Stage in Trestle Park! Risque` Band brings Motown hits and more to the shore of Houghton Lake. From the Motor City to Northern Michigan, they’re simply the best!. Start your holiday weekend right (on Thursday) with the...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
100.5 The River

Fighter Jets Flying Over Grand Rapids? What’s Up With That?

Many folks, especially on the South West Side of Grand Rapids, have reported seeing Fighter Jets flying over the city. Naturally they are curious and wondering what is going on. The Reddit Grand Rapids website users have a discussion going that they have seen the A-10 Thunderbolts, also known as...
9&10 News

Cadillac Revival Center Church Destroyed in Fire, Congregation Faith Still Strong

An early morning fire at Revival Center Church in Cadillac left the building a total loss. The call came in about a fire at the church around 4:00 Saturday morning. “I’ve been here before this building was here,” said Pastor Will Markham, who has been the lead pastor at the church for 31 years. “We bought this property, and it’s been a blessing to be up here.”
CADILLAC, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
714
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy