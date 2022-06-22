SEEN: Zonta Club of Midland celebrates 75th anniversary at The H Hotel

BAY CITY, MI - The Great Lakes Bay Pride Festival returned after a two-year hiatus on a warm and sunny Saturday in downtown Bay City. Adorning all different colors of the rainbow, attendees gathered in Bay City’s Wenonah Park on Saturday, June 25 to enjoy the festival, which featured vendors, live entertainment, food, children’s activities, health screenings and more.
Jon’s Country Burgers celebrates 65th anniversary with deals and prize opportunities. The drive-in restaurant at 1030 S. Mission Street has been a part of Mt. Pleasant since 1957. It serves burgers, fries, hot dogs and Coney dogs, sandwiches, and shakes among other diner food items. Jon’s Country Burger sees hundred of customers each week.
VASSAR, MI – The Mid-Michigan Enchanted Forest will open to merrymakers for three weekends in July to celebrate German history and fairytales. The tale behind the event is that a fairy godmother granted the wish of a woman who craved to hear children’s laughter in the forest after her children grew up and moved away. The wish gave birth to the festival.
BAY CITY, MI - The tents are up, the polka is playing, and the kielbasas are sizzling down in Bay City’s south end as the St. Stan’s Polish Festival gets underway. The St. Stan’s Polish Festival started on Thursday, June 23 and will run over the weekend until June 26 at the St. Stan’s fairgrounds at 2298 John Solinski Drive in Bay City.
SAGINAW, MI — The Price is Right Live On Stage is coming to downtown Saginaw’s Dow Event Center this fall, and tickets are on sale now. The interactive stage show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Contestant registration will begin at 4 p.m. the day of the show, and doors open at 7 p.m.
GRAND BLANC, MI -- Grand Blanc’s first food truck festival of the year will feature 14 different businesses and live music from local artists. The festival is scheduled for Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 24, July 8, July 22 and Aug. 5 on Grand Boulevard in the city’s downtown area.
BAY CITY, MI — Drift Shoreside Beer Garden offers barbecue and Cuban cuisine and summery drinks on the river in downtown Bay City. Drift, a new food truck park and bar located at 1019 N. Water St., opened for its first summer season in May. The Drift BBQ and Havana Bites food truck is open Wednesday through Sunday, and guest food trucks are parked there throughout the week, said General Manager Paige Deiters.
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Cruz Thru Mexican Kitchen is celebrating its grand opening this weekend with food, music and prizes. The grand opening event at Cruz Thru Mexican Kitchen, 2525 E. Genesee Ave., is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26. The restaurant, known for its menudo and award-winning tamales, first opened in May.
June 24, 2022 –Midland’s Independence Day festivities are back with a bang – literally! Join City of Midland Parks and Recreation for live music, food and beverage vendors, and an awesome fireworks display on Monday, July 4 beginning at 8 p.m. on the west lawn outside Dow Diamond (825 E. Main Street).
What began as a desire to do something different with their warehouse and receiving space, ended with My Secret Garden opening a new retail store downtown. Tyler King, co-owner of Saginaw Bay Trading Company, says the outdoor lifestyle store opened in early June. King, whose mom, Terri King, owns My...
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The first night of the St. Stan’s Polish Festival in Bay City. The nonprofit that runs the festival said this year’s event means a little more after the St. Stan’s Field press box was vandalized, causing thousands of dollars of damage. “It’s...
PRUDENVILLE – June 30 is Motown Party Night at the Waterfront Stage in Trestle Park! Risque` Band brings Motown hits and more to the shore of Houghton Lake. From the Motor City to Northern Michigan, they’re simply the best!. Start your holiday weekend right (on Thursday) with the...
BAY CITY, MI - Barbeque and music lovers rejoice. Bay City’s beloved rib cook-off is set to return after a decade with a wide offering of slow-cooked barbeque and outdoor concerts. The Labadie Pig Gig was a summertime staple in Bay City that ran from 1992 to 2012. Now,...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new building was erected on Creative 360’s property this week – a house without doors or locks, but covered in keys. The “Key House,” a permanent sculpture created by Midland artist Annie Stout, is the culmination...
SAGINAW, MI — The Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market is opening for a special Night Market event with extra vendors, live music and a pasta fundraiser Monday evening, June 27. The Night Market will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. outside of the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S....
BAY CITY, MI - Virgil “Bud” LaPlant thought he was getting ready to retire last week after working over 20 years with Bay City Electric Light and Power - but mother nature threw him a bit of a curveball. On Thursday, June 16, a severe thunderstorm swept through...
Southmoor Golf Club has become just another eyesore for the area. It always pains me to see an abandoned golf course. For several years now, Southmoor Golf Club on Dort Highway in Burton has just been sitting unused. Last I knew, plans were trying to be passed to turn some of the land from general commercial to light industrial. That change was would allow the land to be used for a commercial medical marijuana site. That was back in 2018 and I haven't seen much more about that since.
WiseGuys has the Price Is Right Live – Stage Show presale password!! For a very short time you can acquire your performance tickets before the general public!. You don’t want to miss The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show’s show in Saginaw, MI do you? Tickets may sell out when they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can get your tickets before they sell-out!
CHAPIN TWP, MI — The second of two runaway mustangs has been captured after days spent roving around rural Saginaw County. Saginaw County Animal Care & Control Director Bonnie Kanicki confirmed the second female horse was contained within a makeshift paddock as of 1:40 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Neither mustang nor any people involved with their capture were injured during the multiday wrangling effort.
Comments / 0