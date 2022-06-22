Pitt Basketball Unveils Jersey New Numbers

The Pitt Panthers welcomed eight new players this offseason and they've all got numbers now.

View the original article to see embedded media.

PITTSBURGH -- A roller coaster of an offseason saw the Pitt Panthers lose eight players to graduation and the transfer portal. They replaced all eight through high school and transfer recruiting and now those eight newcomers have jersey numbers, the team revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

Junior forward John Hugley is the only veteran Panther that chose a new number. He donned 23 for his first two years and will instead roll with 4 this coming fall.

With everyone signed, the Panthers' 2022-23 roster is complete. Here's what number each Pitt player, new and old will wear this coming season.

Nelly Cummings -- #0

Dior Johnson -- #1

Blake Hinson -- #2

Greg Elliot -- #3

John Hugley -- #4

Nate Santos -- #5

Jamarius Burton -- #11

Aidan Fisch -- #13

Nike Sibande -- #22

William Jeffress -- #24

Guillermo Diaz-Graham -- #25

Jorge Diaz-Graham -- #31

Fede Federiko -- #33

Cashius McNeilly -- #44

