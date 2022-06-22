ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Florida Woman Stops At ‘Quick King’ And Quickly Wins $1,000,000 On Lottery Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOA7F_0gIkzLUd00

On Tuesday the Florida Lottery announced that Lizaida Adorno, 49, of Ocala, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Adorno purchased her winning ticket from Quick King Food Store, located at 168 Marion Oaks Boulevard in Ocala. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million —the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Action News Jax

Congratulations, Miss Florida!

LAKELAND, Fla — Last night at the RP Funding Center’s Youkey Theatre in Lakeland, Miss Seminole County, Lindsay Bettis, took home the coveted Miss Florida tiara in her final year of eligibility. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This was the seventh time 26-year-old Lindsay Bettis has...
LAKELAND, FL
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#The Lottery#Quick King Food Store#Florida Scratch Off#National Headlines#The Free Press
floridainsider.com

When is the greatest time in Florida to buy a home?

Florida Home – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Mark Winfrey. Florida’s real estate market has had a distinct vantage point since COVID-19, with homes throughout the Sunshine State remaining popular during the coronavirus pandemic and continuing in the post-COVID real estate scene. Florida homes are still greatly...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Wrong turn leads Michigan woman to $500,000 lottery jackpot

June 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a wrong turn led to her winning a $500,000 lottery prize -- although she was unaware of the amount of her jackpot for three months. The 61-year-old Muskegon County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she had intended to pick up some scratch-off tickets from her preferred store, but a navigational error changed her plans.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily South

Ocala Is the Gorgeous, Adventure-Filled Florida Town You've Never Heard Of

When Southerners close their eyes and imagine paradise, it often looks a little (OK, a lot) like a Florida beach. Sugar-white sand, sparkling turquoise waters, sea oats swaying in the wind, and there you have it: picture-perfect Florida. One of the downsides to our obsession with Florida's coastline is that it can blind us to interior destinations that are just as worthy of a visit as their seaside counterparts.
OCALA, FL
floridanewswire.com

‘Flip My Florida Yard’ TV Show is Casting 10 Lucky Florida Homeowners for Eco-Friendly Yard Makeover

ORLANDO, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — The television series, “Flip My Florida Yard” – with a 10-episode season of half-hour programs – aims to teach homeowners how to “flip” their yard from ordinary to extraordinary by employing natural, Florida-specific, water-conserving landscaping principles. Created by Crawford Entertainment in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, “Flip My Florida Yard” features design professionals transforming yards into attractive and sustainable home landscapes in just eight hours.
FLORIDA STATE
