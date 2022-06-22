ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Suspects Charged in January Tobacco Store Robbery

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a City of Palo Alto press release:. “Palo Alto, CA – Detectives obtained charges on two suspects this week for their participation in an armed robbery of a Palo Alto tobacco store that occurred in January. Both suspects had already been arrested for other regional armed robberies by...

CBS News

2 arrested in separate catalytic converter thefts in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO -- Police officers in San Leandro this week disrupted two separate catalytic converter thefts on the same overnight shift. The first incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Pershing Drive and Stoakes Avenue. San Leandro police said officers arrived to a call of a catalytic convertor theft in progress and found a suspect actively removing the device from a vehicle. However, the suspect ran away from police and was not found.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested after homophobic slurs, attempted assault towards Mountain View jogger

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after making homophobic remarks and attempting to hit a jogger, Mountain View police announced in a news release. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in that area of Vista Slope Hill near Shoreline Amphitheatre where officers detained the suspect. The victim, a Mountain View […]
KION News Channel 5/46

MCSO: Man with warrant arrested in Castroville gas station storage room

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man with a warrant after chasing him into a Chevron gas station Friday. Paul Jacquez, 38, was seen at around 10:30 a.m. and began to run when he saw deputies. According to deputies, he jumped several fences and ran through multiple yards before The post MCSO: Man with warrant arrested in Castroville gas station storage room appeared first on KION546.
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police ask public for help locating sex-assault suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are asking the public to help find the suspect in a June 12 sexual assault in the city's Balboa Park neighborhood.According to police, on June 12 at approximately 6:20 a.m., a male suspect about 5 feet tall wearing a red hoodie followed a 20-year-old woman for several blocks before accosting her in the 1200 block of Cayuga Avenue, grabbing her from behind, covering her mouth and sexually assaulting her.The victim fought off the suspect who then ran, police said. It is believed the suspect may have sustained injuries to his fingers or hands during the struggle.Police said the suspect was last seen heading north on Cayuga Avenue wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white stripe and white shoelaces.Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Esther Gonzalez with the special victims unit at esther.gonzalez@sfgov.org or (415) 734-3003. The anonymous SFPD Tip Line is (415) 575-4444 or you may text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Guns and ammunition seized following police pursuit in Modesto

Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post:. “This morning at 0434 hours, Officer’s responded to the Turner’s Outdoorsman located on Parkway Plaza for reports of a break in. Officers went on scene almost immediately and located the suspect vehicle fleeing the area. A traffic stop was...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto Arby’s, Wienerschnitzel Burglaries Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect in pair of burglaries at Modesto-area fast food restaurants has been arrested. Modesto police say the first burglary happened at the Wienerschnitzel along McHenry Avenue on June 14. The second burglary happened on June 20 at the Arby’s on Standiford Avenue. Exactly how much was stolen in the burglaries is unclear. Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Waterford/Modesto resident James Werner. Police arrested Werner earlier this week. Live video feeds at the Modesto Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped officers zero-in on Werner, police say.
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman fatally struck by truck driver near Capitol Expressway in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A woman was fatally struck by a truck driver in South San Jose Thursday afternoon, in the city's 34th traffic fatality of the year.San Jose Police responded to the area of Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a collision.According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2018 International truck pulling a trailer was turning left from southbound Monterey Road onto the westbound Capitol Expressway on-ramp when he struck the pedestrian.Investigators said the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk, but was crossing against a red traffic signal while the truck had the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Scotts Valley PD: “No bomb threat” and explosives experts called in as a precaution due to “vagueness of comments” made

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) Scotts Valley Police have issued a statement regarding a "suspicious circumstance" they investigated at Scotts Valley High School. SVPD said the incident itself was a false alarm and that reports of a bomb threat were not true. They also added that bomb-certified K9 units and explosives experts were brought in "as The post Scotts Valley PD: “No bomb threat” and explosives experts called in as a precaution due to “vagueness of comments” made appeared first on KION546.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hours-long standoff ends in Gilroy with arrest of man claiming to have explosives

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Gilroy Police said that a man was arrested after they claimed to have explosives, a gun ,and a machete during a three-hour standoff near Monterey Road and Masten Avenue at 6:40 p.m. Police responded to the 7700 block of Fennel Place because the suspect Carlos Gallegos, 43, was violating a restraining order. The post Hours-long standoff ends in Gilroy with arrest of man claiming to have explosives appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Explosive materials reportedly found in American Canyon home; man arrested

Originally published as an American Canyon Police Department Facebook post:. “On Tuesday June 14th, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM, Napa County Sheriff detectives served a search warrant for explosive materials at George Wise residence on Goldeneye Court, American Canyon. During the search warrant, numerous precursors for homemade explosives (HME) were located...
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
truecrimedaily

Ex-boyfriend shot dead after allegedly killing mother of 2 in California

MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A suspect was shot dead in a police standoff after allegedly killing his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile reported that her mother had been shot. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Michelle Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds outside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police asked some San Mateo residents to ‘stay inside’

Update: 9:22 a.m. – Police are no longer in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue or South Fremont Street as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday. “Normal activity may resume,” police stated. SAN MATEO (KRON) – The San Mateo Police Department is asking residents near the unit block of South Fremont Street and in the 300 block […]
SAN MATEO, CA

