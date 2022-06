LIMA — Friday night saw Limaland Motorsports Park remember one of it fallen legends with the second annual Tribute to “Mr. Excitement” Tim Allison. Allison, the winningest sprint car racer in the modern era at Limaland passed away last summer. The Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invaders took to the track with No. 22H Randy Hannagan grabbing the A Main victory. No. 65 Todd Sherman won the Northwest Physical Therapy DIRTcar UMP Modified A Main, and No. 4M Gabe Mueller bagged his 3rd Lock Sixteen Thunderstock feature of the season.

LIMA, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO