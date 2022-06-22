ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Police investigating after woman shot, killed in Oak Park parking lot

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9tQ2_0gIkwHV000

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed in Oak Park early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head area in a parking lot, at 100 Chicago Ave, around 1:52 a.m.

A witness say two male offenders approached the victim from behind, fired a shot, and took their belongings. They were also seen fleeing the scene in the woman's dark Chrysler vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, IL
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed by unknown offender during argument in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed during an argument in Lake view early Sunday morning. Police said around 2:22 a.m., the man was in an argument with an unknown offender who pulled a knife and attacked him, in the 3300 block of North Halsted Street.The victim suffered two puncture wounds to the left shoulder and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. The offender fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police respond to report of shooting on Dan Ryan expressway near West 83rd Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police responded to a reported expressway shooting on the Dan Ryan Sunday morning.Around 8:21 a.m., ISP District Chicago troopers reported to a shooting on the southbound lanes of I-94 southbound near West 83rd Street.No injuries were reported, but southbound lanes of I-94 at 75th Street were closed between 9:24 a.m. and 9:53 a.m. for investigation.No further information was immediately available.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Violent Crime#Chrysler
NBC Chicago

Oak Park Neighbors Stunned After 18-Year-Old Killed During Robbery

A chilling crime has stunned residents in suburban Oak Park, as two assailants shot and killed an 18-year-old woman in the parking lot of a gas station Wednesday morning. According to police, two men approached Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe in the parking lot of a BP station in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
OAK PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police searching for missing 17-year-old boy who suffers from seizures

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy named Daniel King who might be suffering from medical problems. King was last seen on Friday in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood near Francisco and Arthrington. He was wearing a black T-shirt, gray/black cotton shorts, and black/white slippers. He has...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

4-year-old girl beaten to death in Chatham

CHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl's death has been ruled a homicide due to child abuse after she was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with trauma all over her body late Friday night, authorities said. Police were called to Comer Children's Hospital around 11:00 p.m. last night after a 4-year-old girl...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 dead, another critically wounded after shooting at WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook; suspect in custody

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is critically wounded after a shooting at a WeatherTech facility Saturday morning.Police said around 6:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to WeatherTech Way for reports of a person shot. Police confirmed one person has been pronounced dead, another is in critical condition, and a third victim has been released from the hospital.  The alleged shooter, who police have identified as Charles C. McKnight Jr, of Chicago, fled the building but was located at the back of a home in the 500 block of Larkspur Lane and taken into custody at approximately 9:26...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
reporterwings.com

18-year-old fatally shot in robbery, carjacking at local BP gas station was recent Oak Park-River Forest High School grad, remembered as ‘powerful, brilliant young woman’

Less than an month after commencement was held at Oak Park and River Forest High School in west suburban Oak Park, an 18-year-old who was part of this year’s graduating class is being remembered by the school and surrounding community after she was killed Wednesday during an apparent robbery and carjacking at a local gas station.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy