Allbirds Inc., a sustainable footwear and apparel brand, is poised to open its first store in Michigan. "We are thrilled to open our first store in Michigan at the Somerset Collection this Fall," Talia Loewenstein, global real estate director for Allbirds, said in an emailed statement. "We look forward to building community through events with our Allgood Collective at our store and continuing our pursuit of making better things in a better way."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO