Rooftop tables, backyard patios and beer gardens abound in Pittsburgh — if you know where to look. While there have always been outdoor dining spots in the region during warmer months, the pandemic spurred more Pittsburgh restaurants and bars to expand and improve their outdoor spaces, offering additional seating, outdoor bars and even heaters and fire pits for colder nights. From riverview tables to casual courtyards, these are your best bets for outdoor dining around the region.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO