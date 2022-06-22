A new dawn for West Palm Beach's historic Sunset Lounge

WEST PALM BEACH — Christmas in July came one month early Saturday as Hallmark Channel movie buffs, soap opera super fans and daytime sitcom devotees gathered in West Palm Beach at the RomaDrama Live! convention.
There, they bought merchandise, listened to producers speak about casting and working with actors, and encountered their favorite silver screen stars.
For Sally...
It was an emotional time for Herb Sennett as he squatted and used a pencil and paper to make an impression of his buddy’s name from the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall on Saturday. “I’m visiting my best friend from college,” the West Palm Beach resident said. Sennett, who served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army infantry from 1968-75, said his friend and fraternity brother, PFC Kenneth A. Prejean, ...
After two years of hosting successful weekend pop-ups in West Palm Beach, NYC’s famed Pig Beach BBQ will open its first location in Florida. Pig Beach BBQ Palm Beach is located at 2400 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The restaurant, which currently has two New York City-based locations, is slated to open on Thursday, June 30.
WEST PALM BEACH — It feels like a loved one has died, said Francine Sachs, president of the Emergency Medical Assistance. Like a loved one who’s been sick for a long time. She knew it was coming, but the pain is still awful. The people crowded around her...
Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
Straddling both sides of the Indian River Lagoon between Hobe Sound and Tequesta, this refuge provides both sea turtle nesting grounds and Florida scrub-jay habitat. With both oceanfront and lagoonfront beaches to enjoy and explore, Nathaniel P. Reed Hobe Sound National Wildlife Refuge attracts visitors who prefer their sandy strands on the natural side.
Boca Raton, FL – Boca West Country Club has commissioned the award-winning team of Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design to assist with a new master plan for course improvements. Boca West is continuously ranked as one of the top residential golf clubs in the world, and architects Pete Dye,...
Boca Raton has long been known as a city within a park, with our 47 parks, ample green space, and miles of pristine beaches. We are in the middle of a major expansion of our recreational assets. After the generous donation by the owners of The Boca Raton, the City has been working hard to transform the former Boca Country Club into the new public Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club. In 2021, we spent several million of the $65 million we gained from the sale of our western golf course to refresh and update this new addition.
Eight Palm Beach County restaurants earned a spot on Yelp’s inaugural “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida” list, the crowd-sourced review site announced this week.
Yelpers raved about the fresh fish at Boca Raton’s Poke Jay Hawaiian-style restaurant, number 16 on the list.
It’s hard not to root for Fort Lauderdale hospitality veteran Steven D’Apuzzo’s next magic act — not so much for what it means for him, but for what it means for you. D’Apuzzo and his Society 8 Hospitality Group are the latest in a line of dreamers who have tried to solve the riddle of downtown Fort Lauderdale’s most beautiful and enigmatic restaurant property, commonly known as the River ...
Boynton Beach, FL – On Friday, July 1, the City of Boynton Beach will feature ALIVE BEAT at its First Friday @ 5 Concert. With over 20+ years of playing experience, this three-piece band will energize the crowd with Classic and Modern Rock, Blues, Reggae, Pop, and Latin music. Playing across Palm Beach County in locations such as Two Georges, Deck 84 and Cooper Blues, ALIVE BEAT is well known for energizing crowds.
JUNO BEACH — Just over a month after its former CEO resigned, the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach has announced the hiring of a new top executive. Marine biologist Andy Dehart will take the reins as the center's new CEO on July 25. The hiring, however, is just...
Isolated, strong storms are possible for inland South Florida Friday. Areas besides the coastal parts of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County are under a marginal risk for severe storms. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The main time frame...
Coronavirus levels have dropped by more than half in the past two weeks in northern Palm Beach County sewage, indicating a decline of the latest wave of infections that has yet to appear in official statistics statewide. The number of viral genetic fragments detected this week in the Jupiter-Tequesta area...
The almighty Yelp algorithm has spoken — again — and, if you believe the rankings, 26 Broward and Palm Beach county restaurants live on the website’s just-released “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida.” The list, announced by the crowdsourced review site on Tuesday, rated these eateries based on multiple criteria, such as counting the volume and high ratings of user reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, ...
The words “summer” and “happy” aren’t usually found together during the Florida sweatbox season, but a few Delray watering holes are helping locals beat the heat with happy hour specials all season long. Check out this list of spots to sip and save during the sweltering Florida summer.
Boca Raton, FL – Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida recently recognized the 2022 Class of Gold Award Girl Scouts. This year, 27 Girl Scouts earned the organization’s highest award for girls and their collective projects contributed just over 3,000 hours to local communities where help was desperately needed. They partnered with dozens of local organizations with projects that impacted thousands of lives.
