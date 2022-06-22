A new dawn for West Palm Beach's historic Sunset Lounge

Boca Raton has long been known as a city within a park, with our 47 parks, ample green space, and miles of pristine beaches. We are in the middle of a major expansion of our recreational assets. After the generous donation by the owners of The Boca Raton, the City has been working hard to transform the former Boca Country Club into the new public Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club. In 2021, we spent several million of the $65 million we gained from the sale of our western golf course to refresh and update this new addition.

