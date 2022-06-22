ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Driver and dog dangle over embankment for an hour outside Tennessee home, officials say

By Alison Cutler
 3 days ago

Rescuers were still rubbing the sleep from their eyes at 1:41 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, when they responded to a precarious scene in front of a Tennessee home.

A blue car was dangling off a steep embankment next to a cabin. A driver and a dog were stuck inside, according to a news release from the City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department.

“Well, in the middle of the night while everyone else sleeps, we perform our best work, within minutes of receiving an alarm,” the department wrote. “Imagine waking up at 1:41 a.m. and immediately having to make quick decisions that someone else’s life depends on.”

Rescuers examined the perilous situation and worked to stabilize the vehicle, which remained upside down through the rescue, the release said.

Once officials used straps and chains wrapped around windows and doors of the cabin to secure the car, the driver and dog were rescued after over an hour of extraction efforts, according to the release.

Rescuers didn’t say what caused the vehicle to fall over the embankment.

Pigeon Forge is about 28 miles southeast of Knoxville.

Comments / 3

Barbara Groce Prichard
3d ago

thank goodness for these great officers and responders being able to save the man and his dog..happy ending :)

Cathy Sebok Casey
3d ago

thank you soooo much to the wonderful officers and responders who saved the man and dog!!! GREAT JOB!!!

