ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man drives off in bus stolen from Buddhist temple and crashes into pavilion, GA cops say

By Madeleine List
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

A man under the influence of narcotics crashed his car before going into a Buddhist temple and stealing one of its buses, according to a sheriff in Georgia.

The man drove the bus down a path before wrecking it into a pavilion, according to a June 21 Facebook post from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

The monks who live at the facility were not injured in the incident, deputies said. The temple is in Spalding County, about 60 miles northwest of Macon.

First responders removed the man from the bus and flew to a nearby hospital for treatment of a head injury, according to the post.

“This was not an attack on a religious facility and there is no indication of any bias,” deputies said.

No one was injured except for the driver.

He will face a vehicle theft charge among other charges, according to the post. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

Man drives off in stolen patrol car — and responds to 911 call, Colorado cops say

Thieves in Lexus pull off brazen gas heist from U-Hauls over multiple days, SC cops say

Youths break into $8 million Florida home, throw party and boxing matches, cops say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddhist Temple#The Temple#Ga#Lexus#U Hauls
The Telegraph

Man dies Friday from apparent overdose

EDWARDSVILLE - A 20-year-old man died of an apparent fatal drug overdose Friday in the 5000 block of Chain of Rocks Road, according to officials with the Madison County Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff's Department and Coroner's Office were at the scene investigating the death Friday afternoon.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Telegraph

Collinsville man faces weapons, drug charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Collinsville man was charged Thursday with multiple weapons- and drug-related charges by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Darren K. Irby, 49, of Collinsville, was charged June 23 with armed violence, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and two counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 2 felonies; unlawful residency of a child sex offender, a Class 4 felony; and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Pontoon Beach man charged with residential burglary

EDWARDSVILLE - A Pontoon Beach man charged with residential burglary was among several theft-related felony charges filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. James M. Feldman, 41, of Pontoon Beach, was charged June 23 with two counts of residential burglary, both Class 1 felonies.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
2K+
Followers
119
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy