BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little commented Friday on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. “I join many in Idaho and across the country today in welcoming the high court’s long awaited decision upholding state sovereignty and protecting preborn lives. The decision provides clarity around landmark cases at the center of passionate debate in our country for nearly five decades. This is now clear – the ‘right’ to an abortion was a judicial creation. Abortion is not a right expressed in the U.S. Constitution, and abortion will be entrusted to the states and their people to regulate.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO