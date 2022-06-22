ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poway, CA

New Tip Line for Safety Concerns in Poway

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWAY - Residents in Poway can now report safety concerns through a new tip line. The city council unanimously approved the Poway ALERT system at Tuesday night's meeting. Mayor Steve Vaus tells reporting partner 10 News he came up with the idea...

kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Brush Fire Near Buena Vista Lagoon in Carlsbad Contained

Firefighters were able to contain a roughly 10-acre brush fire that prompted some evacuations in the Buena Vista Lagoon area, Carlsbad police said. The fire was reported at around 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of Carlsbad Boulevard. Residents reported seeing smoke from Interstate 5. At 2 p.m., police stated...
CARLSBAD, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TEXT TO 911 SERVICE AVAILABLE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

June 6, 2022 (San Diego) - Emergencies can happen to anyone, anywhere at any time. When you need to be quiet and making a phone call could place you in danger, Text to 9-1-1 is available in San Diego County. This lifesaving service has been available countywide since January of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poway, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Poway, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

10 California Communities Awarded $17 Million To Address Family Homelessness

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Ten California municipalities from Mendocino County to San Diego will receive $17 million in Family Homelessness Challenge Grant money as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $14 billion package to fight homelessness with the aim of reducing family homelessness throughout the state. “This is not a one-size-fits-all approach. With these grants, communities throughout the state are stepping up with their own solutions and best practices – cutting through red tape to effectively and efficiently eliminate family homelessness,” said Governor Newsom. “Success leaves clues, and through this process we are not only rewarding programs that work, we are also supporting systems that are innovative, and accelerate efforts to address the challenges of family homelessness at the local level.” These grants are being awarded through the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH), and should take effect immediately. Cal ICH will monitor the demonstration projects and share the grantees’ best practices with communities all around the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Council#Poway Residents#Sheriff S Deputies
Times of San Diego

Man Lying on Grass Run Over, Killed at Parking Lot on El Camino Real in Encinitas

A man lying on the grass near a bank parking lot in Encinitas was killed Friday when a driver apparently lost control of her car and ran over him. San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies said a 61-year-old woman was driving in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank at 277 North El Camino Real around 3:45 p.m. when her vehicle went through a parking space and a row of shrubs and struck the 44-year-old man.
ENCINITAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
osidenews.com

Oceanside Police Department looks to hire 30 community service officers

Funding comes from voter approved Measure X sales tax. Oceanside CA— Oceanside’s Community Service Officer Program is expanding as the city’s Police Department moves forward with new hires thanks to revenue from a voter-approved sales tax. The department announced June 21 that it aims to hire 30...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Channelocity

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Chula Vista--would you live here?

(Unwind/Shutterstock Images) Chula Vista is a major city located in California. This bolstering place is adjacent to San Diego. Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh-largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th-largest city in the United States. The population was 275,487 as of the 2020 census, up from 243,916 as of the 2010 census.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Nationwide Report

44-year-old man dead after being hit by a car in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)

44-year-old man dead after being hit by a car in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)Nationwide Report. A 44-year-old man lost his life after a vehicle drove through the shrubbery and hit him while he was lying near some bushes in an Encinitas parking lot on Friday afternoon. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place just before 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank & Trust on North El Camino Real [...]
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Dump Truck Flies off I-8 Ramp in Mission Valley

Rescuers were called out to the Morena Boulevard off-ramp of Interstate 8 west on Thursday after a dump truck tore through a bridge railing and plunged to the San Diego riverbed below. The truck apparently rolled over the left-hand side of the off-ramp at a little after 10:14, according to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido POLICE DEPARTMENT UPDATES

On June 14, an individual crashed his truck into the front steps of the Escondido Police Department. The suspect was found to be under the influence of drugs and had turned into the sidewalk, crashing into the handrail to the stairs. Luckily no one was injured. Traffic Stop and Drug...
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: June 23, 2022

We are excited to kick off the return of TGIF Concerts in the Parks this Friday, following a two year break due to the COVID pandemic. Get all the details, plus updates about these stories below:. Temporary coastal fire station moving forward. Monroe Pool on November ballot. Free kitchen caddy...
CARLSBAD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy