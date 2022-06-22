ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handle Those Lugs With Quinn’s Torque Wrench From Harbor Freight

By Hank O&#8217;Hop
The Drive
 3 days ago
Run those lug nuts down and tighten them like your life depends on it because it does. That’s the mindset a lot of people have. It really is best to add a bit of science to the process and torque the lug nuts to spec, though. If you’re the type who prefers not to use their precious torque wrench for rotating tires, head over to Harbor Freight and grab the new Quinn Half-Inch Drive Preset Lug Nut Torque Wrench .

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Quinn’s lug nut torque wrench has a total of five presets that allow you to quickly set the wrench to the desired spec without squinting at tiny numbers stamped into a reflective bar. Torque ranges from 80 to 160 lb-ft, which is great for most passenger vehicles, and the 18.5-inch length will help you lay it down. Even if you’re fine with using the torque wrench you’ve got lying around, the $70 price tag is easily justifiable for a dedicated tool.

This is great for the home garage, and I can see it being kept in many pit boxes for track day. What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments.

