Public Safety

Ukrainian journalist Maks Levin 'executed in cold blood,' report says

By Vasco Cotovio
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Pro-journalist and free speech non-government organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says it has evidence that Russian soldiers executed journalist Maks Levin in a forest near Kyiv on March...

CNN

CNN

