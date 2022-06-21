ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

To kiss or not to kiss Ireland's Blarney stone

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Radio and TV personality, Pat Fitzpatrick, dishes up a...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 2

Related
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Radio And Tv#Irish
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
purewow.com

There’s a Reason Princess Anne Sat in the Back of the Carriage at Royal Ascot

This week, the royal family stepped out for Britain’s most popular horse racing event: the 2022 Royal Ascot. Although they attend the race every year, we never noticed the hidden meaning behind their grand entrance…until now. During the procession, the family was escorted across the lawn via horse-drawn...
U.K.
allthatsinteresting.com

500-Year-Old Skeletons Of Men Who Met A ‘Violent And Gruesome’ End Found Under A Demolished Irish Pub

The remains of six men discovered beneath Nancy Spain's bar in Cork, Ireland, likely died violently between 1447 and 1636. For years, young people flocked to Nancy Spain’s pub in Cork, Ireland, at 48 Barrack Street, to drink and enjoy music. But the whole time, they were dancing atop bones. When the pub was demolished in 2021, archeologists came across centuries-old skeletons of six men who’d met “violent” ends as long as 500 years ago.
SCIENCE
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Buckingham Palace Reportedly Missed A Powerful Opportunity By Not Releasing Monarch’s Photo With Lilibet, Royal Commentator Claims

Queen Elizabeth met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time during her Platinum Jubilee. The 1-year-old also celebrated her birthday in the United Kingdom, but it’s unclear if the Queen was there to celebrate with the Sussexes and their friends. But unlike her older brother, Archie, Lilibet didn’t pose...
U.K.
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Psychic’ food-hoarder who foresaw Covid gets the last laugh as supermarket prices soar

A window cleaner who predicted Covid in 2016 and was dubbed “paranoid” for stashing food around Great Britain for two decades in preparation for Doomsday feels vindicated as “apocalyptic” food prices sweep the land.By March 2020, when the pandemic hit the UK, ever vigilant in case of catastrophe, Ian Coulthard, 52, had 100 tins of potatoes, 100 tins of carrots, 72 toilet rolls, 40-plus tins of curry and two dozen kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the country.Insisting he is a “normal man with a mortgage,” the  Army and Territorial Army veteran, who served in Afghanistan in 2010 and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy