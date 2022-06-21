To kiss or not to kiss Ireland's Blarney stone

A window cleaner who predicted Covid in 2016 and was dubbed “paranoid” for stashing food around Great Britain for two decades in preparation for Doomsday feels vindicated as “apocalyptic” food prices sweep the land.By March 2020, when the pandemic hit the UK, ever vigilant in case of catastrophe, Ian Coulthard, 52, had 100 tins of potatoes, 100 tins of carrots, 72 toilet rolls, 40-plus tins of curry and two dozen kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the country.Insisting he is a “normal man with a mortgage,” the Army and Territorial Army veteran, who served in Afghanistan in 2010 and...
