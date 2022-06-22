SEEN THEM? Suspects Accused Of Stealing Tropicana Casino Table Signs
New Jersey state police seek the public's help identifying suspects wanted for alleged thefts at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.
On Saturday, June 4, at approximately 3 a.m., the suspects were captured on video surveillance removing numerous “Table Minimum” signs from closed gaming tables, State Police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Casino Operations Unit at 609-441-7464. Anonymous tips are welcome.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 0