Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza suspended

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Country Jam will be mostly dry this evening, but a couple of brief showers or thunderstorms are possible. There’s only a danger if there’s lightning and thunder involved. Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy evening with slow cooling through the 80s. Brief showers or thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening, too. Friday afternoon will warm toward 90 degrees for a high and then slowly cool through the 80s throughout the evening. Saturday will be warmer with a high in the lower 90s and only a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO