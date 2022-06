LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— As temperatures continue to rise across the valley, the City of Las Vegas plans on planting 60,000 trees by 2050, as part of its 2050 Master Plan. In a series of tweets by the City of Las Vegas, high heat, particularly in urban areas, was the topic at hand. A photo from an urban heat map captured by NASA revealed that areas where there is a lot of concrete and asphalt, with little shade and vegetation, can reach temperatures as high as 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

